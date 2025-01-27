Funraise Prioritizes Nonprofit Sector Security By Attaining PCI Level 1 Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Funraise's ongoing work toward protecting nonprofit and donor data sets the standard for nonprofit fundraising security.

- Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founderCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Funraise , the nonprofit sector's premier fundraising and CRM platform serving thousands of organizations worldwide, announces its achievement of PCI Level 1 compliance, the highest standard of payment security in the industry. This certification, validated by independent compliance assessor Sikich, reinforces Funraise's commitment to protecting donor data and financial transactions for nonprofits.Theresa Mott, Senior Cybersecurity Consultant at independent compliance assessor, Sikich, had this to say about Funraise's approach to realizing this difficult achievement: "Funraise's dedication to excellence throughout the PCI Level 1 compliance process was truly impressive. Their team demonstrated exceptional knowledge and a proactive approach to security, consistently going above and beyond to ensure the highest standards were met to prioritize the security of their client's data and strengthen their overall security posture."PCI Level 1 compliance ensures that Funraise meets the strictest security standards for handling credit card information, providing nonprofits and their donors with the highest level of protection against data breaches and fraud. This certification is crucial for payment processors handling more than 6 million card transactions each year; in addition, this certification represents months of rigorous audits and reviews and demonstrates Funraise's dedication to safeguarding the financial information of its nonprofit clients and their donors.Justin Wheeler, Funraise CEO and Co-founder, says, "Achieving PCI Level 1 compliance is a significant milestone for Funraise and the nonprofit sector we serve. We understand the critical importance of data security in maintaining donor trust and enabling nonprofits to focus on their missions. This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the most secure fundraising platform possible."Jason Swenski, Funraise CTO and Co-founder, adds, "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that Funraise's infrastructure and processes meet the highest security standards. PCI Level 1 compliance not only protects our clients and their donors but it also reaffirms Funraise's position as a nonprofit technology security leader."This achievement comes at a time when cybersecurity is increasingly crucial for nonprofits. By partnering with a PCI Level 1 compliant platform, for-good organizations can reassure their donors with the highest level of payment security, leading to increased trust and higher donation rates.Working toward its goal of making the best fundraising software accessible to nonprofits everywhere, Funraise has focused on the following key points:- Funraise offers comprehensive fundraising tools for nonprofits- Funraise's PCI Level 1 certification ensures maximum data protection for donors- Funraise's platform includes CRM, email marketing, and the best peer-to-peer fundraising features- Funraise integrates with popular nonprofit management tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, POINT volunteer management, Shopify, and more- Funraise offers a wide range of payment methods for online donation processing, including Stripe, PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo, BitPay, and DonateStock- Funraise provides real-time reporting and analytics for fundraising campaigns- Funraise supports multi-channel fundraising, including mobile and social media- Funraise offers customizable donation forms and landing pages- Funraise includes automated donor stewardship and retention task features to build relationships and increase donations over timeAbout Funraise: Funraise is the leading nonprofit fundraising software platform combining innovative online donation tools, donor management, and data intelligence. Founded by nonprofit professionals in 2017, Funraise continues to boost nonprofit fundraising performance and impact. Learn more atPlease direct media inquiries to:

