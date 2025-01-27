Invitation To Straumann Group’S FYR 2024 Analysts And Media Conference At Straumann Group Headquarters
Date : Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Program :
09:30 a.m. CET Door opening & welcome coffee
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. CET Presentation, questions and answers
Location :
Straumann Group headquarters
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel, Switzerland
The Straumann Group Management will review the operational performance of the fiscal year 2024, provide an outlook, and answer questions from investors, financial analysts and journalists. The conference and Q&A session will be held in English.
Please send your response no later than February 14, 2025
