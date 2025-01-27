Invitation to Straumann Group's FYR 2024 analysts and media conference at Straumann Group Headquarters

Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Sales Result

Invitation to Straumann Group's FYR 2024 analysts and at Straumann Group Headquarters

27.01.2025 / 15:28 CET/CEST

Date : Wednesday, February 19, 2025 Program : 09:30 a.m. CET Door opening & welcome coffee 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. CET Presentation, questions and answers Location : Straumann Group headquarters Peter Merian-Weg 12 4052 Basel, Switzerland The Straumann Group Management will review the operational performance of the fiscal year 2024, provide an outlook, and answer questions from investors, financial analysts and journalists. The conference and Q&A session will be held in English. Please send your response no later than February 14, 2025 Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations E-Mail: ... There will also be a live audio webcast that can be accessed via , and a recording will be available afterwards. With kind regards Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

