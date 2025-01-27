BLOOMINGDALE's LAUNCHES THE WHITE LOTUS X AQUA COLLECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Launching and in-store February 3, The White Lotus x AQUA collection will showcase a vibrant array of women's apparel and accessories. Inspired by the series, the collection evokes a beachy feel, featuring floral prints and an overall tropical vibe. Perfect for a luxury getaway to Thailand, the line includes two-piece sets, dresses, swimsuits and vibrant colored crochet totes and sandals. Shoppers can also find statement pieces for everyday wear, including hoodies, t-shirts, and joggers.

"At Bloomingdale's, we strive to align our marketing initiatives with the most exciting moments in culture," said Frank Berman, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. "This partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, inclusive of the exciting AQUA collaboration with The White Lotus, a bonafide cultural phenomenon, is another example of fulfilling this customer appetite. We're proud to offer our shoppers a unique way to experience the magic of the show, both in-store and online."

The collection will be available online and in all Bloomingdale's stores starting February 3rd, with a window display at Bloomingdale's 59th Street. Visit Bloomingdales and @Bloomingdales on Instagram for more details starting on February 3rd.

The eight-episode third season of The White Lotus debuts on Sunday, February 16th at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

About Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's is America's only nationwide, full-line, upscale department store. A division of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: ), it currently operates 32 Bloomingdale's stores, 21 Bloomingdale's The Outlet stores, and four Bloomie's stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington. In addition, Bloomingdale's has an international presence with a location in Dubai and Kuwait. Founded in 1872, the iconic retailer celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2022. Be sure to follow @bloomingdales on social media, become a Loyallist, and for more information, or to shop any time, visit .

About The White Lotus

HBO's Emmy®-winning series THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, will return for a third installment in 2025 following a new group of guests at another White Lotus property. The series is created, written and directed by Mike White and executive produced by White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

