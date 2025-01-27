Introducing Mia Health, A New Brand Committed To Transforming Population Health Management And Scaling Access To Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI Nexus Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Mia Health, a new brand embodying its roots in AI and transforming population management.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI Nexus Inc. is excited to announce the launch of Mia Health , a new brand embodying the culmination of its deep roots in AI technology and a proven track record for transforming population health management and scaling access to care.

As they sail past the early-stage markers of a startup including extensive market research, pilot testing, rounds of technology evolutions, a rapidly growing team of world class experts and now with major client wins under their belt, they have set course for their North Star.

Earlier this year, Mia Health launched in Bangalore, India, empowering 137 physicians to manage the health of 1 million patients and has since become a force in changing how underserved and hard to reach communities address population health management on a large scale. Beating out major players like Infosys and Tata Health to win its largest contract yet, Mia Health has cemented itself as a major player on the global stage.

The Mia Health platform provides a comprehensive view of population health, offering tailored solutions for screenings, NCD risk assessments, and streamlined intervention processes. It provides accurate risk assessments of ​large groups or populations which is crucial for the ​efficiency and resource optimization of health ​systems. With its customizable rapid screening and ​risk stratification platform you can now scale health ​systems significantly for more efficient and cost-​effective population health management.

Mia Health is rapidly forwarding the mission to close the gap on ​delivering accessible, equitable care to all those ​who need it regardless of geographic location, ​economic status, race or gender is rapidly becoming a reality.

“We are extremely proud of how far we have come. Mia Health could never have been possible without the support and trust from our partners, clients and team. We recognize it takes a village and we feel exceptionally grateful to have our work validated, our technology impacting so many lives and our mission brought to life.” – Faramarz Farhoodi, creator Mia Health.

As a recent graduate of the Mayo Clinic_Accelerate Program, winner of the Davos Innovation Week 'Start-Up Of The Year' award and a recent feature in a BBC Click episode showcasing the impact Mia Health has made in India, they are truly blazing a trail toward a brighter future – for everyone.

