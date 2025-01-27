Paycompass Welcomes Scott Roberge As Solutions Coordinator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Justin VolrathTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Roberge as its new Solutions Coordinator. With over 12 years of experience in the FinTech industry, Roberge brings a strong background in technology training, sales enablement, and content creation to the PayCompass team.In his new role, Roberge will focus on providing product-related support to agents, ensuring they have the information and resources necessary to navigate solutions effectively and close deals efficiently. He will play a key role in strengthening agent support and enhancing product knowledge across the organization.“Scott's extensive experience and deep understanding of payment solutions make him a valuable addition to our team,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass.“His passion for technology and dedication to empowering sales professionals will be instrumental in helping our agents succeed.”Roberge's career includes roles at leading organizations such as EPSG, where he served as Manager of Learning & Development and Sales Enablement, and Get Beyond, where he worked as a Senior Product & Technology Trainer. Additionally, he held the position of Partner Relations Manager at LionWise POS, focusing on fostering strong partnerships and driving product engagement.In addition to his professional experience, Roberge is known for his enthusiasm for technology and his commitment to helping sales professionals develop the knowledge they need to achieve their goals.About PayCompassFounded in 2020 by Justin Volrath, PayCompass was created to redefine the payments industry by prioritizing agents. The company's #AgentFirst philosophy empowers agents with the tools, support, and resources necessary to achieve success, which in turn benefits merchants.Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, PayCompass is a self-funded, U.S.-based company that processes billions of dollars annually for merchants of all sizes, as well as referral partners, financial institutions, and software developers. With a nationwide network of agents and a dedicated support team, PayCompass delivers cutting-edge payment solutions designed to help businesses thrive.

