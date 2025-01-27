Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Storage/Display Unit For Caps (SBT-1910)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new way to store as well as display a quantity of baseball caps to protect the quality and integrity of the head coverings," said an inventor, from Laramie, Wy., "so I invented the HANGERZ4 PLAYERZ. My design would protect hats against damage, dust and stains, and it would offer an attractive display."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and display a quantity of cherished caps. In doing so, it ensures caps can be easily viewed. It also helps protect the caps, and it helps prevent damage. The invention features a protective and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for baseball cap collectors, sports fans, athletes, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1910, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

