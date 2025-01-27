(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LearnQuest, AWS team up to Fast-Track Cloud Careers through AWS Cloud Institute

Program Empowers Individuals and Organizations to Upskill, Reskill, and Secure High-Demand Cloud Computing Careers

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LearnQuest, a leading global provider of IT and business training services, today announced it is teaming up with Web Services (AWS) to expand the reach of AWS Cloud Institute - a comprehensive program designed to equip both individual learners and organizations with essential cloud computing skills. By combining LearnQuest's capabilities with AWS's expertise, the new initiative provides more learners with a streamlined path to becoming job-ready cloud professionals in as little as nine months.“At AWS, we're thrilled to team up with LearnQuest to further expand the reach and impact of AWS Cloud Institute,” said Kevin Kelly, Director of AWS Cloud Institute.“By combining our comprehensive cloud curriculum with LearnQuest's experience in supporting cloud-interested learners, we plan on empowering thousands of individuals and businesses to embrace cloud computing, drive innovation, and achieve meaningful results in today's digital economy.”“AWS Cloud Institute takes learners from the fundamentals of cloud technology to real-world applications,” added Dimitri Schneiberg, Managing Director at LearnQuest.“By providing hands-on labs, capstone projects, and preparation for two industry-recognized AWS certifications, AWS Cloud Institute is enabling individuals to launch new careers in cloud computing. At the same time, we're helping organizations future-proof their workforces by reskilling front-line staff, non-technical employees, and traditional IT professionals.”Empowering Organizations to Adapt and Innovate:As technology rapidly advances, a significant gap has emerged between the demand for skilled cloud professionals and the available talent. Through the AWS Cloud Institute program, organizations can :- Reskill Existing Teams: Seamlessly transition non-technical or legacy IT employees into cloud professionals.- Reduce Hiring Costs & Onboarding Times: Develop in-house talent rather than recruiting externally.- Drive Innovation: Enable teams to build and manage scalable cloud solutions, streamline operations, and remain competitive.With both full-time and part-time pacing options, companies can enroll employees without disrupting daily workflows. Four start dates per year allow organizations to align training with business objectives and timelines.Offering Individuals a Path to In-Demand Careers:AWS Cloud Institute also speaks to individuals eager to capitalize on one of tech's fastest-growing sectors with:- Beginner-Friendly Curriculum: No technical background needed; participants build from AWS fundamentals to deployments.- Hands-On Experience: Over 150 interactive labs and two capstone projects enhance real-world proficiency.- Two AWS Certification Vouchers: Graduates prepare to earn highly regarded credentials that boost their career prospects and earning potential.- Flexible Scheduling & Transparent Investment: For $5,670 per learner, participants complete the 9-course program at a pace that suits their lifestyle – part-time or full-time – paying monthly installments based on their chosen pace.Simple Enrollment, Immediate Impact:Whether you're an individual seeking a transformative career change or an organization aiming to cultivate a cloud-savvy workforce, enrollment in AWS Cloud Institute is an investment in your future. Graduates leave the program with in-depth knowledge and practical experiences that can demonstrate their actionable cloud expertise and readiness to assume an early-career cloud role.About LearnQuest:LearnQuest is a global leader in IT and business skills training, specializing in helping individuals and organizations remain at the forefront of digital transformation. With alliances across leading technology providers, LearnQuest delivers top-tier instruction backed by years of professional training experience.For more information on how you can enroll individuals or up-skill your workforce through AWS Cloud Institute, please visit our AWS Cloud Institute landing page .

