Fintech Automation's Defi Exchange Partners With Austin Capital Trust To Enable Cryptocurrencies Clearing, Settlement, And Custody

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Automation, LLC (FTA) announces the launch of its DeFi Exchange clearing & settlement service (DEX Clearing) in partnership with Austin Capital Trust Company, LLC (Austin Capital). Using FTA's UniFi CORE system, Austin Capital will provide custody and agent services to DEX Clearing.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has emerged as a transformative force in the sector, enabling trustless transactions, enhanced transparency, and broad accessibility. However, one significant challenge to its mass adoption lies in the integration of fiat currencies with cryptocurrencies, particularly in the realms of clearing and settlement. In traditional finance, there are clearing and settlement entities such as the Federal Reserve, DTCC for securities, and Card Networks. In DeFi, however, the absence of such centralized entities creates a need for innovative solutions to ensure trust, efficiency, and transparency.

To bridge this gap, DEX Clearing offers a clearing and settlement gateway for DeFi companies and financial institutions to bridge banking with DeFi. Austin Capital is now the first trust bank utilizing the DEX gateway and provides DeFi companies and other financial institutions the ability to offer clearing and settlement services to facilitate seamless interaction between fiat and DeFi.

FTA's UniFi CORE system provides banks, credit unions, wealth management firms, and fintechs with integrated digital banking, wealth management and trading capabilities. UniFi supports all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets, with real-time market data integration. It empowers users to incorporate these assets into diversified portfolios while providing an intuitive and efficient way to manage investments, bridging traditional and decentralized finance ecosystems.

The partnership between FinTech Automation's Defi Exchange and Austin Capital enables banks, credit unions, and fintechs to access a fully integrated platform that supports all asset classes and offers robust clearing and settlement capabilities for decentralized finance.

About Austin Capital

Austin Capital Trust Company, LLC, is a Nevada-chartered trust bank, providing a range of services tailored for financial institutions, financial technology companies, and small businesses. Specializing in custody, technology, settlement, payments, and small business solutions, the firm offers a unified financial services platform for banking, asset management, crypto, trusts, and corporate retirement plans. Services include embedded finance, Banking as-s-Service, Banking as-a-Platform, card issuance, unified payment solution for domestic and cross-border payments.

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is positioned at the epicenter of global growth in financial technology, collaborating closely with leading companies, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to drive transformative change. Leveraging technologies such as open-source software, cloud computing, machine learning, and API integration, FTA accelerates time-to-market, enhances returns for banks and fintech companies, and empowers global consumers through innovative solutions and applications.

About DeFi Exchange

DeFi Exchange facilitates clearing and settlement between traditional and decentralized finance. It integrates seamlessly with custodians and liquidity providers to deliver efficient on- and off-ramp solutions. Designed for speed, security, and cost-effectiveness, the platform leverages advanced security protocols, asset insurance, and blockchain technology to provide users with reliable and innovative digital asset trading options.

Contact:

Evan Zhang

214-624-1007

SOURCE FinTech Automation, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED