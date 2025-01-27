Inventhelp Inventor Develops Cleaning Chamber For Concrete Broom (PDK-542)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better way to submerge and clean a concrete broom," said an inventor, from Williamstown, Pa., "so I invented the DIPPY DIPPY. My design would eliminate the traditional methods of cleaning a concrete broom in open containers not specified for this particular task."
The patent-pending invention provides a specialized chamber for cleaning any concrete broom. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean the broom in a wheelbarrow or other vessel. It also allows the entire length of the broom to be cleaned in a consistent manner. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for concrete/masonry installers and finishers, building construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-542, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
