Viking M&A Closes $115 Million In Q4 2024 Transactions, Driven By Election Effect And Strong Market Outlook For 2025
Date
1/27/2025 9:46:42 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
While much of 2024 saw a flat M&A market due to economic uncertainty, the post-election environment created a surge in activity.
"Normally, we see an uptick in inquiries from business owners in mid-January and February as New Year's resolutions take effect," said Jay Offerdahl, President of Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. "But in the fourth quarter of 2024, inbound inquiries increased substantially after the election results.
"The election reassured many entrepreneurs, particularly regarding long-term capital gains taxes, which were at risk of rising from 20% to 39.6%. With the tax policy stabilized, their confidence has renewed, and many are saying, 'If I'm ever going to exit, I should do it in the next four years.'"
In a recent blog post, Viking expanded on the impact of the election of President Trump and the firm's expectations of the M&A Market for Lower Middle Market businesses in 2025. Visit for the full analysis.
About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions
Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.
SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions
MENAFN27012025003732001241ID1109133693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.