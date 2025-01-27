Global Pain Management Devices Market To Reach USD 5,727.5 Million By 2035, Growing At 6.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pain management devices market is expected to reach USD 3,019.8 million in sales by 2025, according to estimates. Sales will increase at a compound yearly growth rate of 6.6% from 2025 through 2035, reaching USD 5,727.5 million. The market was valued at USD 2,855.7 million in 2024.

Pain treatment devices are becoming a significant growing area in the health sector. By treating both acute and chronic pain, it lessens the need for pharmaceutical treatments. Neurostimulation devices are gaining immense traction and are leading the market, given their extensive use in a wide range of age groups to treat chronic pain conditions.

The growing incidence of chronic pain disorders, including neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, cancer-related pain, migraines, and other persistent diseases, has coupled the necessity for effective, non-invasive alternatives with the growing difficulties associated with opioid addiction. All of these elements have been the primary reasons behind the rising demand for pain relief equipment globally.

What are the latest technological advancements in pain management devices?

The pain management devices market has witnessed significant technological advancements aimed at improving efficacy, patient comfort, and accessibility. One of the most notable developments is the integration of neurostimulation technologies , including spinal cord stimulators and peripheral nerve stimulators, which provide precise, targeted pain relief through electrical impulses. Innovations in wearable pain management devices have also gained traction, offering lightweight, portable solutions that allow patients to manage pain discreetly and conveniently. Furthermore, advancements in smart pain management devices leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enable real-time monitoring and personalized treatment by analyzing individual pain patterns. The use of wireless connectivity and app-based controls has enhanced the usability of devices, empowering patients to adjust settings through their smartphones. Additionally, the adoption of non-invasive technologies , such as transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and laser-based therapies, has surged due to their ability to deliver effective pain relief without surgical intervention. These innovations collectively address the rising demand for safer, more efficient, and patient-centric alternatives to traditional pharmacological treatments.

“The pain management devices market is evolving rapidly with advancements like AI, IoT, and non-invasive solutions, addressing the growing need for effective alternatives to traditional pain treatments.” - says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights





Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis



How is the integration of AI and IoT expected to shape the future of pain management devices?

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is poised to revolutionize the pain management devices market by enabling smarter, more personalized, and connected solutions. AI-powered devices can analyze vast amounts of data from patients, such as pain patterns, physiological responses, and usage habits, to offer tailored treatment recommendations and predictive insights. These capabilities enhance the precision and effectiveness of pain management, making therapies more adaptive to individual needs.

IoT integration further amplifies these advancements by enabling devices to connect seamlessly with other healthcare systems, wearables, and mobile applications. This connectivity allows for real-time monitoring of patient health, remote adjustments to device settings, and direct communication with healthcare providers for continuous care. For instance, IoT-enabled neurostimulation or wearable pain management devices can transmit data to cloud platforms, where AI algorithms analyze trends and suggest adjustments, reducing the need for frequent in-person consultations.

Moreover, AI and IoT together facilitate remote patient management , empowering users to take control of their treatment while ensuring providers can intervene promptly if necessary. These innovations are expected to improve outcomes, reduce dependency on invasive procedures, and make pain management devices more accessible and user-friendly, shaping a more efficient and patient-centric future in healthcare.

Key Industry Highlights:



Market Growth : The pain management devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2025 and 2035, driven by increasing demand for non-invasive treatment solutions.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain : Growing cases of neuropathic, musculoskeletal, cancer-related pain, and migraines are fueling demand for effective pain management devices.

Neurostimulation Dominance : Neurostimulation devices remain the most dominant segment due to their wide application across age groups and chronic pain conditions.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in wearable, AI-powered, and IoT-enabled devices are improving treatment precision, patient comfort, and accessibility.

Shift from Pharmaceuticals : Increased awareness of the risks of opioid addiction has accelerated the adoption of non-pharmacological pain management alternatives.

Regional Growth : Emerging economies are witnessing significant market growth due to rising healthcare investments and demand for advanced medical devices.

Non-Invasive Focus : Non-invasive technologies, including TENS and laser-based therapies, are gaining traction for their effectiveness and ease of use. Patient-Centric Care : Devices are becoming more user-friendly with features like app-based controls, remote monitoring, and personalized therapy options.

A Large number of the aging population in the region provides a Strong Base for the pain management devices market in North America

The key driving forces for the pain management devices market in North America are a large pool of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising government funding and initiatives.

The growth of the market in the region is due to a rise in the aging population. Increase in the cancer population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disease, and increasing neuropathic disorders.

In addition, increasing healthcare awareness and a rise in healthcare expenditure are also fuelling the growth of the global pain management devices market in North America. For instance, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, six in ten adults have a chronic disease.

Opportunities abound in the Neurostimulation Device Segment

Neurostimulation devices are mainly used to treat and relieve symptoms of neurological disorders including pain, epilepsy, tremor, stroke, etc. Also, neurostimulation devices are used for the treatment of various diseases associated with old age and neurotic ailments.

The rising incidence of neurological disorders, growing preferences for non-opioid treatments, and various benefits of neurostimulation devices boost the growth of the segment.

Boston Scientific also introduced a new therapy called Fast-Acting Sub-perception Therapy (FASTTM). FAST is designed to allow patients to experience profound paresthesia-free pain relief in just minutes, delivering immediate and significant results to patients before they leave the clinic.

Over the years, pain management devices have gained immense traction across the world on account of their ability to manage and relieve various types of pain including neuropathic pain, cancer pain, and musculoskeletal pain. They have become ideal alternatives to pain management therapeutics like opioids due to their safe and effective nature.

Technological advancement in medical technologies is playing a crucial role in expanding the pain management devices market size. Manufacturers are continuously aiming at developing innovative pain management devices that can effectively improve the quality of life of patients.

Right from the management of chronic pain to relieving post-operating pain, patients with chronic diseases and traumatic injuries use various innovative pain management devices. The rapid surge in chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and mental disorders along with the increasing incidence of accidents will therefore continue to provide a strong thrust to pain management device market growth during the forecast period.

Innovations in Diagnostic Imaging: Transforming Early Detection



Key Drivers of the Pain Management Devices Market:



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain : Increasing cases of conditions like neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, cancer-related pain, and migraines are driving the demand for pain management solutions.

Opioid Addiction Crisis : Growing concerns over opioid dependency and addiction are prompting a shift toward non-pharmacological alternatives, boosting the adoption of pain management devices.

Aging Population : The expanding elderly demographic is contributing to higher demand for pain management devices, as chronic pain conditions are more prevalent in older adults.

Technological Advancements : Innovations in neurostimulation, wearable devices, and AI-powered solutions are enhancing the precision, effectiveness, and accessibility of pain management treatments.

Increased Healthcare Spending : Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets, are supporting the adoption of advanced medical devices.

Non-Invasive Solutions : Growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, such as TENS units and laser therapies, is driving market growth.

Awareness of Pain Management Alternatives : Improved awareness of available non-drug-based pain management options among patients and healthcare providers is accelerating device adoption. Supportive Regulatory Frameworks : Favorable policies and reimbursement schemes for pain management devices in developed regions are encouraging market growth.

Country-wise Insights