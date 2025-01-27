GITAI Successfully Completes Space Demonstration Of In-House Developed 16U Satellite

MENAFN - PR Newswire)To achieve its goal of reducing the cost of space operations by 100 times, GITAI is developing cutting-edge technologies, including robotic satellites for on-orbit services, lunar robotic rovers for infrastructure construction, and inchworm-type robotic arms capable of operating in both domains. All of these technologies are developed entirely in-house.Since its inception, GITAI has established a robust system for the in-house production of space-grade robotic systems. This includes the development of a robotic arm that achieved full mission success during demonstrations inside the ISS in 2021 and outside the ISS in 2024 .In January 2024, GITAI expanded its focus to include the in-house development of satellite technology, including major components, to enable comprehensive on-orbit services. As part of this effort, the company developed and successfully launched its first satellite demonstration, the 16U-sized SC1, at 3:34 AM (PST) on December 21, 2024, via SpaceX's Falcon 9 rideshare mission (Bandwagon 2).

Mission Accomplishment: Full Success

The satellite demonstration achieved "Full Success" by meeting all three of the following success criteria:

1. Reliable Communication: Establishing reliable communication between the GITAI satellite and the Mission Control Center at GITAI's Torrance, California office.

2. System Functionality: Confirming the proper functionality of all onboard sensors, actuators, and computers, including attitude control via reaction wheels and orbital maneuvers using propulsion systems.

3. Data Acquisition: Successfully capturing and transmitting image and video data from the satellite.

Key Outcomes of the Demonstration

Through the successful development and demonstration of the 16U satellite, GITAI has acquired the following key capabilities:

1. Capability to Develop Robotic Satellites for On-Orbit Services

With the success of this satellite demonstration, combined with the 2024 robotic arm demonstration outside the ISS, GITAI has proven its ability to develop satellites equipped with robotic arms for on-orbit services. This milestone positions GITAI to provide cost-effective and efficient on-orbit services to U.S. government agencies and private sector clients.

Looking ahead, GITAI plans to demonstrate rendezvous and docking capabilities in its upcoming Space Demonstration Experiment (S3) in 2026. This mission will involve a 500kg-class satellite equipped with a robotic arm and a target satellite, further validating GITAI's on-orbit service capabilities.

2. Capability to Develop and Sell Space-Qualified Satellite Bus Components (TRL-9)

The successful demonstration of the SC1 satellite has validated GITAI's ability to develop and produce space-qualified (TRL-9) satellite bus components in-house. These components will not only support GITAI's on-orbit service missions but also be offered to customers for low Earth orbit constellation applications. Although some components of the SC1 satellite were procured externally, GITAI is actively developing high-cost, long-lead-time components in-house, including electric and chemical propulsion systems, reaction wheels, magnetorquers, and star trackers. By completing this development by 2025, GITAI aims to further reduce costs, shorten lead times, and enhance profit margins.

3. Capability to Act as a Prime Contractor for Independent Spacecraft

This demonstration establishes GITAI as a prime contractor with end-to-end capabilities, including the design and in-house development of spacecraft, launch coordination, payload delivery, and spacecraft operations from its control center. With these capabilities, GITAI is poised to secure contracts from U.S. government agencies and accelerate its role as a leader in the space robotics industry.

Commitment to the Future

GITAI remains committed to its mission of reducing the cost of space operations by 100 times through continued advancements in in-house development and its efforts to deliver on-orbit services and lunar infrastructure construction solutions.

For more information about this groundbreaking project and our future plans for lunar exploration, please visit gitai .

< Press Kit >

About GITAI

GITAI aims to reduce the cost of labor in space by 100 times, thereby providing a safe and affordable means of work in space. GITAI operates in two business areas: on-orbit services and lunar infrastructure construction. For more on GITAI's products, services, and upcoming missions, visit GITAI .

