Meet The Faces Of Zen: Elanco's Zenreliatm (Ilunocitinib Tablets) Helps Allergic Dogs Get Back To Normal

"Our research shows that when pet owners see their dog at their worst levels of itch, they're concerned, stressed, frustrated and anxious,iii" said Bobby Modi, Executive Vice President, U.S. Pet Health and Global Digital Transformation. "Pet owners shouldn't allow allergic itch to disrupt zen for them or their pups. Zenrelia is designed to begin working from the very first doseiv and help get dogs back to normal."v

In fact, a newly published study in a leading peer-reviewed, international journal, Veterinary Dermatology, described the findings of a randomized, clinical trial which compared Zenrelia to the leading JAK inhibitor, Apoquel, in over 300 allergic dogs. The full study findings can be found at: .

The Zenrelia label includes a boxed warning related to concurrent vaccine administration based on the results of a vaccine response study. It's important for veterinarians to read the entire package insert, including the Boxed Warning, before prescribing Zenrelia.

Meet Some of the Faces of Zen

According to a survey of pet owners, itchy dog owners are eager to get back to a normal life with their dogs, with 82% agreeing they dream of the day their itchy dog becomes normal again and they understand that effective treatment is part of that solution.ii With Zenrelia now widely available, Zenrelia has expanded beyond the clinical trial to helping dogs across the country-and their pet owners-find zen. These real-world results give hope to millions of pet parents whose pets suffer from itch.

Hunter from Ohio , found his zen with Zenrelia. This eight-year-old Chocolate lab suffered with dermatitis most of his life and as he got older, his symptoms-especially licking at his feet and lower legs got worse. His pet parent, Cristy, a receptionist at a vet clinic, tried everything her veterinarian had recommended to bring Hunter relief. Hunter had an extensive regimen of injections every 3-4 weeks, medicated shampoos and wipes, antihistamines, and during parts of the year when he was worse, he was on steroids. Even with this intensive routine his symptoms were never fully controlled-until Hunter took Zenrelia.

"His back feet were pretty much naked up until his first joint and his front feet would be scabby and scaly from the constant licking," Cristy said. "It was really discouraging as his dog mom that I couldn't do anything to help him. He's so much more comfortable since being on Zenrelia. It's such a relief that he has relief."

According to Cristy, "It's worth talking to your veterinarian to see if it's something that your dog would benefit from." Individual results may vary and dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia.

Trooper , a four-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, from Arizona, first got back to normal levels of itch when he participated in the Zenrelia clinical trial. When the trial concluded, the itch returned. His owner, Robin, was excited to get him back on the treatment now that Zenrelia is widely available.

"Allergies are something he's going to have to suffer with his whole life," said Trooper's pet parent, Robin. "Having a solution for his allergies is such a relief. It makes my heart happy that I will be able to afford it and give him the relief he deserves."

Lisa, pet mom to 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier-Chihuahua mix Scrappy said she "tried everything under the sun" to help bring Scrappy relief. Scrappy's itching reached the point he lost a significant amount of fur, he didn't want to play or go on walks and no one was getting a good night's rest. Lisa tried numerous treatment options and felt depleted knowing his itch was never fully controlled, until she tried Zenrelia. After two days on Zenrelia, his itch level improved and after eight weeks on Zenrelia, Lisa is happy and relieved to see Scrappy back to a normal dog. According to Lisa, his hair has re-grown, he's taking long walks and he's a happy boy.

"I was excited to get Trooper, Scrappy and some other patients started on Zenrelia as soon as it was available to order," said Dr. Tom Lewis, veterinary dermatologist and founder of Dermatology for Animals, a group of veterinary dermatology clinics committed to caring for pets with allergies. "Seeing these dogs get back to normal levels of itch and seeing the bond restored between the dog and pet parents is incredibly rewarding. Pet owners should contact their veterinarian and ask if Zenrelia is right for their dog."

Buckaroo, an eight-year-old mixed breed from Texas, tried numerous treatment options without relief, including steroids and immunotherapy–until his veterinarian recommended Zenrelia. The photos show Buckaroo's skin before Zenrelia, after three weeks of treatment, and after eight weeks of treatment. His owner noted, "he's now the happiest boy in the world and his energy levels have increased dramatically."

"I've had the opportunity to use Zenrelia in my practice and it's helped several of my patients get back to normal levels of itch," said Dr. Brittany Lancellotti, a veterinary dermatologist at Veterinary Skin and Ear in Los Angeles, California. "In the fight against allergic dermatitis, I've found that every dog is different - it's great to have another effective treatment option in my toolbox."

"I work with dermatologists around the country through the American College of Veterinary Dermatology," said Dr. Andrew Rosenberg, dermatologist, and director of medical operations at Animal Dermatology Clinic in New York and President of the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD). "It' great to have another tool in the toolbox especially for both new and severe cases."

Veterinarians in the U.S. can learn more and place orders for Zenrelia now at ZenreliaForVets .

INDICATIONS

Zenrelia is a prescription medication used to control itching and inflammation associated with skin allergies for dogs over 12 months of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

See package insert including the Boxed Warning. For full prescribing information speak with your veterinarian, call 1 888 545 5973 or visit .

WARNING: VACCINE-INDUCED DISEASE AND INADEQUATE IMMUNE RESPONSE TO VACCINES. Based on results of the vaccine response study, dogs receiving Zenrelia are at risk of fatal vaccine-induced disease and inadequate immune response to vaccines. Dogs should not take Zenrelia for a time period before and after vaccination. Discuss your dog's vaccine schedule with your veterinarian. Dogs should be up to date on vaccinations prior to starting Zenrelia. Do not use in dogs less than 12 months old or dogs with a serious infection. Dogs should be monitored for the development of infections because Zenrelia may increase the chances of developing an infection. Neoplastic conditions (benign and malignant) were observed during clinical studies. The most common side effects were vomiting, diarrhea and tiredness. Zenrelia has not been tested in dogs used for breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs and has not been evaluated in combination with glucocorticoids, cyclosporine, or other immune suppressive drugs.

