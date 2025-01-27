Homebox Unveils its Ramadan Collection: "Refreshing Traditions, Bring Home Your Ramadan"

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Dubai, UAE – January 27, 2025

Celebrating Tradition with Contemporary Elegance

The Ramadan Collection showcases a curated selection of modern furniture, stylisé home décor pieces, and elegant accessories. From the must have Indoor and Outdoor Majles to beautifully crafted sofas and versatile coffee tables and stunning dining sets that become the centrepieces of every iftar, Homebox has designed this collection to bring warmth and beauty to your home. Customers will also find intricately designed lanterns, statement tableware, cozy cushions, and contemporary accents, perfect for creating an inviting and festive atmosphere.

The Ultimate Destination for Pre-Ramadan Shopping:

. Widest Collections near you; This Ramadan, Homebox brings the widest Ramadan assortment available at 15 locations across the UAE and online through the Homebox app and website, Homebox bring ensures accessibility for all customers.

. Contemporary Styles with Enhanced Features: Refresh your home with elegant furniture featuring genuine marble, hardwood finishes, sintered stone surfaces, built-in charging points, and more.

. Unmatched Brand Promise: Shop confidently with quality assurance, a two-year warranty, 30-day returns, and express delivery.

. Exciting Offers & Discounts: Avail exclusive promotions and special discounts in-store and online.

. Loyalty Rewards: Earn Shukran points with every purchase, redeemable on future orders.

A Word from Our Leaders

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, togetherness, and givin”,” said Mr Ajay Antal, CEO, at Homeb“x. “Throug‘ our ‘Refreshing Tr’ditions’ campaign, we honour the essence of the season while offering modern designs that elevate every home. Our Ramadan Collection is designed to transform living spaces into serene, beautiful sanctuaries, all while providing a hassle-free shopping e”perience.”

An Exclusive Launch Event to Remember

Homebox celebrated the launch of its Ramadan Collection with a grand event at its flagship showroom in Dubai. The stylish gathering welcomed journalists, bloggers, and influencers from the lifeséyle, home décor, and fashion industries, offering them an exclusive first look at the collection.

Guests enjoyed a guided tour of the showroom, exploring key pieces from the collection, and participated in a Q&A session with the design team. The event highlighted how Homebox has the widest variety of Ramadan collections seamlessly blends tradition with contemporary design. “The med’a’s overwhelming response underscores the importance of making elegant home living accessi”le,” said Mr Ajay Antal, CEO of Hom“box.‘“Our ‘Refreshing ’raditions’ campaign reflects our commitment to quality, tradition, an” modernity.”





