The annual awards ceremony provides a global to recognize local horticultural service and design

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambius, an leader in creating sensory-driven environments through biophilic design, is proud to announce its exceptional performance at the International Plantscape Awards, held during the TPIE (Tropical International Expo). The company secured 17 design awards across various categories, including Living Wall, Freestanding Containers, Silk, Replica and Preserved, Holiday, and more. In addition to the design awards, Ambius earned three technician awards for its incredible talent and horticultural service.

Ambius Celebrates 20 Wins at the International Plantscape Awards

Ambius Wins a Platinum Award for this Freestanding Container Design

Ambius Wins a Platinum Award for this Airport Installation Design

Ambius' Holiday Design Wins a Platinum Award

The International Plantscape Awards recognize outstanding achievements in interior and exterior plantscaping.

"At Ambius, we look at plantscape design through a multi-sensory lens. Every project is unique and is crafted to transform spaces into environments that inspire connection, foster well-being, and celebrate the beauty of nature," said Lorri MacHarg, President of Ambius. "These 20 awards celebrate our team's creativity and dedication to making the world healthier and greener, one space at a time."

The International Plantscape Awards program is open to individuals or firms actively involved in interior plantscaping worldwide. It recognizes outstanding achievements in interior plantscape design, installation, creativity, renovation, and innovation. Award submissions are judged by a panel of distinguished experts in the Interior Plantscape Community.

Ambius designers won in the following categories:

PLATINUM AWARDS:

Installation



Project: Airport Lounge, Atlanta, GA, Designed by Matt Hills Project: Icon of the Seas, Cádiz, Spain, Designed by Yuko Frazier

Freestanding Containers

Project: The Crooked Hammock, Myrtle Beach, SC, Designed by Amy Queralt

Holiday

Project: Cooks Children Hospital, Ft. Worth, TX, Designed by Lori Fagerquist

Design

Project: Architecture Firm Offices, Oakland, CA, Designed by Laura Burns-Lambert

HORTICULTURE SERVICE AND INCREDIBLE TECHNICIAN AWARDS:



Project: Brannan 888, San Francisco, CA, Serviced by Yenni Riveres - Incredible Talent and Customer Service



Project: Office, Indianapolis, IN, Designed by Rich Wilson and Serviced by Alane Judkins - Incredible Talent and Customer Service

Project: Hotel, Boca Raton, FL, Designed by Roberto Soto and Serviced by Steven Keizer and Harry Haws - Horticulture Service

GOLD AWARDS:

Living Wall



Project: Boston Properties, Boston, MA, Designed by Lisa Ciccia

Project: Bradley Foundation, Milwaukee, WI, Designed by Deb Pieper Project: Phoenix Bond, Phoenix, AZ, Designed by Matt Hills

Holiday

Project: Prudential Building, Chicago, IL, Designed by Debra Magoon

Moss Wall

Project: Teck Resources Limited, Vancouver, BC, Designed by Joanne Craft

Design



Project: Communications Company, Raleigh, NC, Designed by Debora Marks

Project: HSBC Bank, New York, NY, Designed by Kelly Wakowski

Project: Breakthrough Properties, San Diego, CA, Designed by Janice Nath Project: Coffee Shop, Costa Mesa, CA, Designed by Chris Karl

Silk, Replica, and Preserved

Project: Blue Print Underground, Nashville, TN, Designed by Ashley Bearden

Atrium and Garden



Project: Urby, Dallas, TX, Designed by Darlene Arterburn Project: Arcteryx, New York, NY, Designed by Michele Grusser-Garcia

For more information about Ambius and their design capabilities, please visit .

ABOUT AMBIUS

Established in 1963, Ambius is a renowned leader in creating sensory-driven experiences through innovative interior and exterior landscaping, green walls, holiday decor, and cutting-edge scenting solutions. Through the power of nature and design, Ambius uses a layered approach to transform the places where people live, work, and play into spaces that help ignite happiness and promote well-being. Operating today in 16 countries, Ambius combines global insight with localized expertise and execution. Ambius is a division of Rentokil North America .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Bernhard

[email protected]

SOURCE Ambius

