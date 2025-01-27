Cervical Dysplasia Market To See Robust Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Cervical Dysplasia Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Cervical Dysplasia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cervical Dysplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Dysplasia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cervical Dysplasia Market Report:

. The Neuropathic Ocular Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In the US, for 2023, there were approximately 1,557,000 incident cases of Cervical Dysplasia.

. Among the EU4 and the UK, France accounted for the highest number of cases of Cervical Dysplasia, with dominance in CIN-1 severity-specific cases.

. Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of incident cases of Cervical Dysplasia, representing approximately 52% of total cases.

. In December 2025, the FDA granted fast-track designation to CRB-701, a Nectin-4–directed ADC for potentially treating adult patients with R/R metastatic cervical cancer.

. CRB-701 is a next-generation ADC designed to address dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) linked to the linker-payload system used in enfortumab vedotin-efjv (Padcev).

. In May 2024, Roche announced FDA approval for its HPV self-collection solution, one of the first available in the US, which helps identify women at risk of cervical cancer.

. In April 2024, the FDA granted full approval to TIVDAK® (tisotumab vedotin) from Seagen Inc. for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have progressed on or after chemotherapy.

. In March 2024, the WHO updated its cervical cancer prevention guidelines to include CINtec PLUS Cytology, a dual-stain cytology test for identifying HPV-positive individuals at high risk of developing cervical cancer.

. Emerging drugs include Artesunate, among others.

. Key cervical dysplasia and cancer companies include Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd, 3M, Cardinal Health, Cipla Limited, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and others.

. The cervical dysplasia and cancer treatment market is expected to grow significantly, driven by new therapy approvals and advancements in screening techniques.

Cervical Dysplasia Overview

Cervical Dysplasia, also known as cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), is the abnormal growth of cells on the surface of the cervix or endocervical canal. It is caused by a common virus called human papillomavirus (HPV). It can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the abnormality of the cell and how much the cervical tissue is affected. Cervical dysplasia is not cancer but can become cancer and spread to nearby normal tissue. There are different types of dysplasia: mild dysplasia (CIN-1), called low-grade intraepithelial lesion (LSIL), and moderate (CIN-2) or severe (CIN-3) dysplasia, called high-grade intraepithelial lesion (HSIL).

Cervical Dysplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cervical Dysplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cervical Dysplasia epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Dysplasia

. Total Diagnosed Incident Cases for Cervical Dysplasia by Severity (without year-on-year impact of vaccination)

. Total Age group-specific Cases of Cervical Dysplasia (CIN 2+, with the impact of HPV vaccination)

. Total Treated Cases of Cervical Dysplasia

Cervical Dysplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cervical Dysplasia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cervical Dysplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cervical Dysplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cervical Dysplasia Therapies and Key Companies

. Artesunate: Frantz Viral Therapeutics

Cervical Dysplasia Market Strengths

. Increased awareness of cervical dysplasia and advancements in HPV screening methods, such as self-collection solutions, are improving early detection and treatment, boosting market growth.

. The development of targeted therapies like CRB-701 and TIVDAK offers significant potential to address unmet medical needs in cervical cancer treatment, enhancing market dynamics.

Cervical Dysplasia Market Opportunities

. The growing focus on immunotherapies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in cervical cancer treatment presents a major opportunity to improve patient outcomes and capture market share.

. As HPV vaccination rates rise globally, there is a potential to reduce the incidence of cervical dysplasia and cervical cancer, opening opportunities for preventative measures and early-stage interventions in the market.

Scope of the Cervical Dysplasia Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Cervical Dysplasia Companies: Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma, Perrigo Company PLC, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Trio Lifescience Pvt. Ltd, 3M, Cardinal Health, Cipla Limited, ConvaTec Group PLC, DeRoyal Industries Inc., and others.

. Key Cervical Dysplasia Therapies: Artesunate, among others.

. Cervical Dysplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Cervical Dysplasia current marketed and Cervical Dysplasia emerging therapies

. Cervical Dysplasia Market Dynamics: Cervical Dysplasia market drivers and Cervical Dysplasia market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Cervical Dysplasia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cervical Dysplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

