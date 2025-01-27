Augmented Intelligence Market To Hit USD 193.3B By 2032, Driven By Government Investments & Digital Transformation.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Augmented Intelligence will grow from USD 25.7B in 2023 to USD 193.3B by 2032 at a 25.17% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Augmented Intelligence Market size was USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 193.3 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 25.17% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Augmented Intelligence Market is growing rapidly due to heavy investments in AI tech and the rise of hybrid work models driving demand.Get Sample Copy of Report:Some of Major Keyplayers:- IBM (IBM Watson, IBM Watson Discovery)- Microsoft (Microsoft Azure AI, Microsoft Cognitive Services)- Google (Google Cloud AI, Google Assistant)- Amazon Web Services (AWS) (AWS SageMaker, AWS Lex)- Salesforce (Salesforce Einstein, Salesforce Service Cloud)- Oracle (Oracle AI Platform, Oracle Autonomous Database)- SAP (SAP Leonardo, SAP AI Core)- Intel (Intel Nervana, Intel Movidius)- NVIDIA (NVIDIA DGX Systems, NVIDIA Clara)- Palantir Technologies (Palantir Foundry, Palantir Gotham)- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (HPE Ezmeral, HPE Nimble Storage)- UiPath (UiPath Studio, UiPath Orchestrator)- QlikTech International AB- Qualcomm (Qualcomm Snapdragon AI, Qualcomm AI Engine)- Cerner Corporation (Cerner Millennium, Cerner HealtheDataLab)- OpenText (OpenText Magellan, OpenText Business Network)- Adobe (Adobe Sensei, Adobe Experience Cloud)- Baidu (Baidu Apollo, Baidu DuerOS)- SAS Institute (SAS Viya, SAS Analytics Cloud)- Nexar (Nexar AI Dashcams, Nexar Fleet)Global Investment Boosts Augmented Intelligence Growth Across SectorsThe augmented intelligence market is rapidly expanding due to substantial government and private sector investments. In the U.S., USD 7.5 billion is being put into AI technologies in 2023, with a 12% increase over 2022, while in the EU, an amount of USD 10.77 billion has been committed for AI R&D under Horizon Europe. Healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are increasingly implementing AI to drive better decision-making and improve efficiency. AI-enabled virtual assistants and real-time data processing are driving customer service optimization, inventory management, and better financial decision-making. This collaboration of human expertise with AI will transform industries into smarter business operations in the world.Segment AnalysisBy ComponentThe software segment led the augmented intelligence market, accounting for over 43% of the revenue share in 2023. Software demand is primarily on the increase with the increasing necessity for AI-enabling platforms for improving human decision-making. An increased acceleration has been seen with the development of AI-based software solutions, due to the need for AI adoption among industries by respective governments.For instance, AI software solutions in China enabled manufacturers to improve sector efficiency by 20% in 2023 by automating complex tasks, improving operational efficiency, and generating data-driven insights.The service segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032. Rising needs for consulting, implementation, and training services will support growth. Governments such as the UK place an emphasis on AI literacy and a skilled workforce as necessary to efficiently deploy AI solutions. Demand for special training and expertise in AI is going to boost the growth of the service segment over the course of the next five years.By VerticalThe IT and telecom sector dominated the augmented intelligence market in 2023, largely due to its pivotal role in digital infrastructure and the growing use of AI-driven analytics. The adoption of AI in network optimization, customer service automation, and cybersecurity is driving the market growth in this sector. In the United States, AI adoption within the telecom industry grew by 15% in 2023 as companies used AI for handling massive datasets from IoT and 5G networks. Further rollout of 5G infrastructure and focus on AI-adjunct technologies for network solutions will fuel this vertical.Tokenization Market Segmentation:By Component- Hardware- Software- ServicesBy Technology- Machine Learning- Natural Language Processing- Context-Aware Computing- Computer Vision- OthersBy Organization Size- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises- Large EnterprisesBy Vertical- IT and Telecom- BFSI- Healthcare- Manufacturing-Automotive- Agriculture- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report:Regional DevelopmentNorth America dominated the augmented intelligence market, accounting for more than 36% of the global market share. The U.S. government is a key driver of this leadership position, with a record USD 13 billion allocated for AI research in 2023 through the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office.Additionally, North America is home to several AI giants such as Google, Facebook, and IBM, as well as numerous independent research institutions.In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The fintech sector in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India is now widely using AI to make digital banking stronger, enhance financial inclusion, and control risks. Consumer data analysis has led to the improvement of fraud detection, credit ratings, and personalized financial services with AI-driven solutions.Recent DevelopmentsApril 2024: The European Commission introduced new regulations on AI, focusing on healthcare and finance sectors, emphasizing the ethical use of AI and implementing data privacy measures.February 2024: China's Ministry of Science and Technology announced the establishment of a USD billion special fund aimed at driving AI innovation, with a particular focus on applications in healthcare, manufacturing, and education.Access Complete Report:Table of Content:1.Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Component8. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Technology9. Augmented Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Organization Size10. 