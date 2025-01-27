Hopebridge Celebrates 20 Years Of Compassionate Autism Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two decades of dedication to transforming autism therapy and providing evidence-based care to families across the nation

Indianapolis, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, is celebrating 20 years of serving children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and developmental delays. As one of the few providers within the applied behavior analysis (ABA) space to reach this significant milestone, Hopebridge has demonstrated a long-lasting commitment to clinical expertise and leadership in the field. Since opening its first center in 2005, the organization has expanded to 12 states ; impacting the lives of thousands of children and their families. This year, Hopebridge invites the community to join in commemorating two decades of dedication, growth and advocacy.

The Hopebridge program was one of the first of its kind in Indiana when it opened its doors in 2005. As an occupational therapist (OT) by trade, Hopebridge founder Kim Strunk , recognized a gap in essential services for the autism community in her hometown of Kokomo, Ind. After seeing a rise in autism prevalence , and watching her patients' families travel from place to place for treatment, she knew there must be a better, more intensive way to get them the care and tools they needed for success. With a complementary, multi-disciplinary approach, rooted in evidence-based ABA , Strunk was determined to provide her community with the resources they so desperately needed. Now, two decades later, Hopebridge spans multiple regions as one of the largest autism therapy providers in the United States, bringing hope to thousands of families.

Upon reflecting on the legacy of Hopebridge, Strunk says,“What started as a vision to fill a critical gap in services has grown into a movement that has impacted thousands of lives across the country. I am humbled by how far we've come and excited to see how we can continue removing barriers and making a difference for the children and families we serve.”

As one of the longest-standing leaders in the field of ABA, Hopebridge prioritizes clinical excellence and innovation in everything they do. From the development of the Hopebridge Assessment Platform (HAP) to the organization of the Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) , Hopebridge leverages data and clinical experts every step of the way to ensure they are offering the most progressive, compassionate and effective care there is.

“Clinical quality is the cornerstone of effective therapy,” said Hopebridge Chief Science Officer, Dr. Adam Hahs .“Advancing the science of diagnosis, ABA, speech and occupational therapy is not only essential for ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care but is also critical for driving innovation and progress in the field. We remain committed to rigorous research and continuous learning to further improve the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Because of their dedication to improving patient outcomes and experiences, Hopebridge has seen a 95% success rate* of patients maintaining and expanding on their skills following therapy services. By crafting holistic goals based on caregiver input and training, Hopebridge has also earned a 92% caregiver satisfaction*, which is 18% higher than the national average for therapy providers. Through data-driven services, extensive clinical training, research initiatives and clinical innovation, Hopebridge has spent 20 years driving the pursuit of better care for all children and families.

To celebrate this momentous milestone, Hopebridge will be hosting and sponsoring community events throughout the year, bringing together families, therapists and local partners to honor 20 years of impact. These celebrations will include grand openings of new centers in new communities, family-friendly events and activities and initiatives to recognize the dedication of employees and the trust of the families they serve. The organization plans to continue their advocacy work through annual campaigns to raise awareness about autism and strengthen its commitment to nurturing inclusion in the communities it serves and beyond.

As Hopebridge spends 2025 celebrating their 20th anniversary, the organization looks ahead with a renewed commitment to growth and innovation. Plans for the future include expanding access to services in underserved areas, enhancing clinical programs and continuing investment in cutting-edge research to continue improving outcomes for children with autism.

“We are filled with gratitude for the families, clinicians and communities who have been a part of our journey over the past 20 years,” said CEO of Hopebridge, Dennis May .“Together, we're not just celebrating the past – we're building a future where every child with autism has the support they need to thrive.”

By remaining at the forefront of the ABA field, Hopebridge strives to empower even more families on their journey while shaping the future of pediatric autism therapy. The celebration serves as an opportunity to reaffirm Hopebridge's mission to make a lasting impact for decades to come.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where affected children and families can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

*Hopebridge's 6-month post-transition survey

