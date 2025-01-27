Trump appoints three historic artists as ‘special envoys’ to Hollywood

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has appointed three iconic actors—Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone—as his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood. Announced on Thursday via Trump’s Truth Social platform, the new position aims to revitalize the struggling industry.



Trump described the actors as “Special Envoys” tasked with bringing Hollywood “BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” citing the industry’s business losses over the past four years. The details of their roles remain unclear, though Trump noted they will act as his “eyes and ears” within Hollywood.



All three actors are known for their outspoken support of Trump. Voight, a vocal Trump supporter, was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2019. Gibson, who endorsed Trump during the election, has made critical remarks about his political opponents, while Stallone praised Trump as a “mythical character” and “the second George Washington” following the election.



The Hollywood industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, including competition from international markets and the rise of streaming services. The pandemic also led to layoffs in major studios and a decline in both production and box office revenue, with a 23.5% drop since 2019.

