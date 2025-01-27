Blood Donation Critical Following Winter Storms And Rise In Illness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Blood shortages aren't just statistics - they mean real lives hanging in the balance," said Dan Waxman, MD, vice president of transfusion and senior medical director at Versiti. "If hospitals run out of blood, critical treatments are delayed, surgeries are postponed, and lives are at risk."

Consider the story of Yasmeen Anis-Shah, who was diagnosed with beta thalassemia major, a genetic blood disorder, at six months old, requiring her to receive two units of blood every month to manage her condition.

"Over my lifetime, I have received over 500 units of blood. I rely on blood donors to stay alive," shared Yasmeen.

Grateful for the generosity of blood donors, she emphasizes that their selflessness has enabled her to pursue her dreams, including becoming an elementary school teacher and marrying the love of her life.

Proactive blood donation is crucial for ensuring lifesaving resources are available for unforeseen emergencies, trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing organ transplants. Donors can give blood six times a year through a safe, simple process. Although all blood types are needed, O positive and O negative-the universal blood donor type-are in the lowest supply.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (866) 642-5663 or visit Versiti. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Donor center locations:



Bay City Donor Center - 1017 North Johnson St.

Farmington Hills - 29305 Orchard Lake Rd.

Gaylord - 133 W. Main St. Suite 101

Grand Rapids - 1036 Fuller NE

Grandville - 3140 Wilson SW

Kalamazoo Area - 524 East Milham Ave.

Midland Dow Diamond - 825 East Main St.

Saginaw - 1771 Tittabawassee Rd.

St. Joseph - 2710 Cleveland Ave. Traverse City - 2575 Aero Park Dr.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone aged 16 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors aged 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

ABOUT VERSITI BLOOD CENTER OF MICHIGAN

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, formerly Michigan Blood, has collected blood throughout the state since 1955. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, the non-profit organization provides blood products and services to 87 Michigan hospitals. Versiti collects more than 143,000 units of blood each year in Michigan at 10 donation centers and through the operation of more than 4,700 community blood drives throughout the state.

SOURCE Versiti Blood Center of Michigan