Kuwait Amir Receives First Deputy PM, Investigations Director General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Monday at Bayan Palace First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and Director General of the General Department of Investigations Major General Dr. Faisal Al-Mukrad. His Highness the Amir also received newly appointed Public Prosecutors Saad Al-Mutairi, Reem Al-Mousa, Bassam Al-Mashouh, where they took oath. Several senior officials attended the meeting. (end) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.