Kuwait Amir Receives First Deputy PM, Investigations Director General
1/27/2025 5:05:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Monday at Bayan Palace First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah and Director General of the General Department of Investigations Major General Dr. Faisal Al-Mukrad.
His Highness the Amir also received newly appointed Public Prosecutors Saad Al-Mutairi, Reem Al-Mousa, Bassam Al-Mashouh, where they took oath.
Several senior officials attended the meeting. (end)
