PPHC Acquires Trailrunner International In Major Expansion Of Strategic Communications Offering And Geographic Reach

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Policy Holding Company, ("PPHC" or "the Group"), the leading relations and public affairs group, today announced its binding agreement to acquire TrailRunner International ("TrailRunner"), marking a major expansion of the Group's capabilities into strategic and communications.

The deal, set to close by April 1, 2025, represents PPHC's fifth significant since its 2021 and establishes the Group as a truly global player in strategic communications services.

Founded in 2016, TrailRunner adds over 80 full time professionals across eight global offices to PPHC's network. The acquisition significantly expands PPHC's footprint with new offices in high-growth U.S. markets, including Dallas/Fort Worth, TX, Nashville, TN, and New York City. It also expands the Group's existing presence in Northern California and London, while establishing key new capabilities in Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. TrailRunner significantly strengthens PPHC offerings in corporate affairs, financial communications, litigation communications, and crisis management, and also sports through TrailRunner's sports practice, TrailRunner Sports.

TrailRunner's lengthy roster of clients adds to PPHC's portfolio of over 1,200 corporates, including nearly half of the Fortune 500, and many leading trade organizations, non-profit institutions, and government entities.

"The acquisition of TrailRunner marks a transformational moment for PPHC as we simultaneously deepen our U.S. position and establish ourselves as a truly global strategic communications group," said Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC . "This expansion significantly advances our strategy of building the world's most comprehensive provider of government relations and corporate communications services."

"Today's global megatrend in our business is the collision of critical practice areas, including corporate reputation, government relations, finance, crisis, litigation, and sports and I can think of no better strategic growth partner to capitalize on it than PPHC," said Jim Wilkinson, Executive Chairman of TrailRunner International . "TrailRunner is a unique and exciting growth company with a track record of proven financial success, an aggressive strategy for continued growth, and the deep bench of talent required to succeed."

Jim Hughes, CEO of TrailRunner International, added: "We are excited about this opportunity to accelerate our growth even further as a part of the PPHC family of companies. From our very first conversations with Stewart and the PPHC team, it has been clear that there is very strong alignment between our cultures and our shared vision for the long-term opportunity in corporate advisory for firms that are truly committed to the success of their clients. TrailRunner's robust capabilities across strategic communications complement PPHC's strong offerings across government relations, public affairs, and public policy, and we are eager to join forces with PPHC to help even more clients around the world build and maintain the stakeholder support they need to achieve their business objectives."

TrailRunner's exclusive financial advisor in the transaction was GP Bullhound, a leading technology advisory and investment firm which provides transaction advice and capital to the world's best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning the US and Europe ( ).

About PPHC

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is the leading government relations and public affairs group, providing comprehensive solutions for organizations navigating complex policy and communications challenges. For five years running, PPHC has been recognized by legal disclosures as the largest provider of U.S. Federal and State Lobbying and has expanded its services into the areas of public affairs, research and grassroots campaigning in the U.S. and internationally. With the addition of TrailRunner, PPHC now operates through 11 subsidiaries globally.

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a rapidly growing global strategic communications advisory firm that provides crisis communications, financial communications, litigation communications, and ongoing corporate communications support to the world's top enterprises, institutions, and individuals. The firm also has a strong and growing sports portfolio through its TrailRunner International Sports business, providing strategic business advisory and communications support to sports clients around the world. TrailRunner International is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth with offices in New York, Nashville, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Shanghai, and Truckee.

TrailRunner's success is grounded in its strong culture which nurtures its rich talent base, leading to high retention rates of both clients as well as employees. Leadership talent includes Jim Wilkinson (Executive Chairman), Jim Hughes (CEO), Zack Kozlak (Head of US), Sarah Grubbs (Chief Growth Officer), Pat Shortridge (Head of Corporate and Public Affairs), Seth Hand (Head of International), Kelly Wallace (Chief Media/Brand Officer), David Lee (Chief Financial Officer), Georgia Walker (Managing Director, Head of London), Eric Bormann (Managing Director, Head of Dallas/Fort Worth), Lauren DiGeronimo (Managing Director, Head of Client Operations), Johanna Hoopes (Managing Director, Head of Nashville), Teresa Henderson (Managing Director, Head of Client Success), Trudy Wang (Managing Director, Head of Shanghai), and Jennifer Potthoff (Chief Administrative Officer).

