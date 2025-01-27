Uttarakhand News: Ex-BJP Leader Pranav Singh Champion Arrested For Attacking, Waving Pistols. Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The long-standing rivalry between former BJP MLA from Laksar, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, and Independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Kumar, escalated into violence on Sunday. The two allegedly attacked each other's offices in Roorkee, accompanied by dozens of supporters, while using abusive language and waving pistols.

As reported by PTI, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval said Champion and Kumar have been taken into custody following complaints filed by both parties. Their ongoing feud is widely known, with frequent criticism exchanged on social platforms.

Champion was taken to the Ranipur police station, and Kumar was takento the Roorkee police station.

“A recommendation is also being made to the district magistrate for the cancellation of their licensed pistols and reconsideration of the security provided to them,” Doval said.

No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands, he said.

Champion was picked up by the police from his residence in Dehradun following the incident and taken to Haridwar. In a video that has gone viral, he was seen in a police van going from Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun.

Talking to reporters from inside the police van, Champion said the Khanpur MLA had attacked his mansion in Landhaura on Saturday night and abused him.

“What he did today was in reaction to that,” Champion said.

“When I reacted, I was picked up. It is an injustice. I will fight against it,” Champion told reporters.

