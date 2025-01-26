Republic Day Celebrated Across Kashmir Amid Tight Security

The main Republic Day function in the valley was held at the Bakshi here and Deputy Chief Surinder Kumar Choudhary presided over it as the chief guest.

Braving the early morning chill, contingents of police, CRPF, NCC and schoolchildren took part in the march-past, presenting a salute to Choudhary.

After the parade, artists from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir performed at the event.

The Bakshi Stadium was almost full with an estimated 20,000 people, mostly government employees, attending the event.

While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer checkposts set up to regulate traffic. Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city.

Mobile internet was not suspended this year. Suspension of mobile internet used to be a regular feature of the security drill after the 2005 IED blast which was triggered using a mobile phone outside the Independence Day function venue here.

Similar functions were held in all district headquarters of the valley.

Minister Sakina Ittoo presided over the function in Anantnag and her cabinet colleague Javaid Ahmad Dar unfurled the national flag in Baramulla.

Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour, gaiety across Jammu

The 76th Republic day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and gaiety across Jammu region with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unfurling the Tricolour at the main function here.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, senior politicians, including several MLAs, army, CRPF, police personnel and civil officials were also present at the Maulana Azad Stadium, the main venue.

An army helicopter flew overhead and showered flower petals at the start of the function, much to the delight of the large gathering which raised patriotic slogans.

Before attending the state-level function, the lieutenant governor laid a wreath on the“eternal flame” at the Balidan Stambh war memorial to pay tributes to the supreme sacrifice of the gallant soldiers.

“Paid heartfelt tributes to the valiant martyrs of the police, army and CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland. The nation is forever indebted to them for their sacrifices and selfless service,” Sinha wrote on X after attending the function organised by the army's Tiger Division as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Balidan Stambh, the tallest war memorial in India standing at 60 metres, was adorned with vibrant colours to mark the occasion. It showcases 52 memorial pillars with 7,512 names of bravehearts and murals of nine Paramveer Chakra awardees and 27 Ashok Chakra recipients.

LG Sinha later unfurled the Tricolour at the main official function at Maulana Azad stadium, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past which was commanded by Col Alok Mehta of 13th Battalion Kumaon regiment and second-in-command, Superintendent of Police Nihar Ranjan.

Reports from district headquarters said the Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully with thousands of people joining the functions.

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, National Conference, Congress and PDP, also unfurled the national flag at their respective party headquarters in Jammu.

Highlighting the importance of the day, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra cautioned the people about BJP's alleged attempts to take away the rights of the people enshrined in the Constitution.

“We celebrate the adoption of the Constitution on this day, but it is unfortunate that those who gave us this Constitution are facing derogatory remarks on the floor of Parliament,” Karra said, as he urged people to stand up and join the party to safeguard the Constitution for their better future.

Countering the Congress and, J-K BJP chief Sat Sharma said“we are proud participants of the world's largest democracy”.

“Enjoying our civil rights with dignity - owing to the Constitution - it is our duty to recognise the efforts of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution as its chief architect,” Sharma said.

He also appealed to the people to uphold the principles of justice, liberty and equality and teach the spirit of patriotism to their younger generations.

DK Boora, Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu frontier, unfurled the Tricolour at the force headquarters here, and conveyed his warm wishes to all the personnel serving along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and their families.

“BSF always stood firm against all the challenges on the border. It is committed for the safety and security of the nation,” he said while addressing the function.

It has been BSF's endeavour to provide safety and security to the border population with effective border management as a first line of defence, he added.

A BSF spokesman said all the battalions deployed on the International Border and LoC celebrated Republic Day with enthusiasm and pledged to commit themselves for safeguarding and maintaining the sanctity of the border with full dedication and devotion.



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now