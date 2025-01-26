Türkiye's BIST 100 starts Friday session higher

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock began Friday’s trading session at 10,125.49 points, marking a slight increase of 0.13 percent, or 12.73 points, from the previous closing level. This early rise indicates a positive start to the day for the BIST 100 index, reflecting optimism in the market despite ongoing global economic uncertainties.



On Thursday, the BIST 100 index saw a small gain of 0.07 percent, closing the day at 10,112.76 points. The daily trading volume for the index reached 115.1 billion Turkish liras, approximately USD3.23 billion. The trading volume reflects active participation in the market, although the index itself saw only a modest increase, signaling cautious investor sentiment.



As of 09:55 AM local time (0655 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was recorded at 35.7032, while the EUR/TRY exchange rate stood at 37.3765. The British pound was trading at 44.2859 Turkish liras. These exchange rates continue to reflect the volatility of the Turkish lira and the influence of global economic factors on its value.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was USD2,774.10, showing stability amid ongoing economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD77.57 per barrel, with oil prices maintaining a steady level as global supply and demand factors continue to influence the market.

MENAFN26012025000045015839ID1109129538