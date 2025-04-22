403
Sudanese military announces capital ‘free’
(MENAFN) Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared Khartoum “free” on Wednesday after successfully regaining control of the international airport from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This announcement came after the army recaptured key locations in the capital, including the presidential palace, which had been under RSF control since the conflict began nearly two years ago.
Gen. al-Burhan made the declaration from the presidential palace, marking his first visit there since the fighting erupted over a power struggle for control of Sudan. During his visit, he celebrated the army's progress, saying, “Khartoum is free, it’s done,” to the cheers of soldiers around him. The army also released a video showing Gen. al-Burhan arriving at Khartoum Airport, which had recently been re-opened following the conflict.
The fighting between the SAF and RSF began in April 2023, as part of a larger struggle over the country’s transition to civilian rule. The conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis, with millions facing food insecurity.
On Wednesday, the army launched a significant ground offensive in Khartoum, capturing both military and civilian facilities previously held by the RSF. Additionally, drone footage was released showing RSF members fleeing the city, reportedly heading toward western Sudan.
