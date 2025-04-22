Al Sadd And Al Ahli Claim Wins As Amir Cup Gets Underway

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd and Al Ahli kicked off their Amir's Cup 2025 basketball tournament campaigns with victories over Qatar SC and Al Gharafa respectively at Al Gharafa Sports Club Hall yesterday.

Last year's finalists Al Sadd sealed a 98-90 win over Qatar SC in a thrilling contest to go top in Group A.

Skyler Flatten led the charge for Al Sadd with 12 points and five rebounds in just under 28 minutes, while Babacar Dieng added 23 points while making six rebounds and three assists playing from tip-off till the end.

Archie Lee Goodwin III scored 20 points while Umar Dujanah Ahmed and Ndoye Elhadj Seydou combined for 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Qatar SC did not let it go easy on Al Sadd, with Dejan Janjic scoring a game-high 28 points apart from making six rebounds and six assists.

Adam Arnoot added 24 points while Alioune Ndoye also put in a strong show with 15 points, but their efforts were insufficient to avoid defeat.

Earlier, Al Ahli claimed a hard-fought 76-72 victory over Al Gharafa in the tournament's opening match which saw multiple momentum shifts.

Trailing 21-23 at the end of the first quarter, Al Gharafa fought back in the second and third quarters with scores of 19-16 and 21-18, but Al Ahli caught up in the final quarter with a 17-13 score to wrap up the win.

Al Ahli's Tyree Crump was the star, posting a double-double scoring 21 points and 10 making rebounds during his full 40-minute stay on the court.

He was ably supported by Mohammed Zaidan, who also made a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite a valiant effort from Al Gharafa, led by Makye Richard's 25 points and 10 rebounds, the Cheetahs could not outscore Al Ahli.

The Amir Cup, regarded as the most prestigious competition in the domestic basketball calendar, sees nine clubs competing in two groups.

Group A features defending champions Al Arabi, Al Sadd, Al Ahli, Al Gharafa and Qatar SC while Group B includes Al Rayyan, Al Khor, Al Wakrah and Al Shamal.

Today, in Group B, Al Rayyan take on Al Shamal while Al Khor will meet Al Wakrah.