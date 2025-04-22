Build Your House 2025

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign AffairsThe 6th Edition of“Build Your House” Empowers Residents of Qatar to Build their Perfect Homes

“Inspire Exhibition” Launches its inaugural edition alongside BYH to create a one-stop-shop for all home needsDOHA, QATAR – April 13, 2025: The highly anticipated sixth edition of Build Your House (BYH) returns to Qatar, alongside the inaugural Inspire Exhibitions 2025, creating an unmatched platform for home construction, interior design, and innovative building solutions. Scheduled at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 28 to May 1, 2025, the exhibitions will bring together homebuilders, consultants, suppliers, and key industry leaders to help anyone who is interested in designing and building their dream home. The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.The event will feature prominent governmental entities, such as the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Kahramaa, and the Civil Defense of Qatar. Their presence provides valuable insights into regulatory processes, approvals, and essential services, demonstrating the government's support in facilitating a seamless home-building journey.This year's exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in luxury home construction, high-end interior design and bespoke living solutions for Qatari homeowners. Complementing Build Your House, Inspire Exhibition will feature a diverse range of premium home décor, unique gifts and elegant furnishings that elevate modern living. Together, these events create a refined and comprehensive experience, offering inspiration and tailored solutions for those building their dream homes in Qatar.Visitors will have access to the Mostashari program, a free-to-join initiative that offers aspiring homeowners access to personalized consultations with expert advisors, guiding them through every stage of their home-building journey-from architecture and design to innovative construction techniques. Visitors will be able to directly talk to top industry professionals, providing tailored advice on everything from permits and materials to layout and design-ensuring each visitor leaves with a clear, confident path toward building their dream home.Build Your House and Inspire Exhibition are proudly supported by leading industry players. Qatar UPVC, the leading manufacturer of uPVC windows and doors in Qatar is a sponsor of this event.“This exhibition is a destination for those building their dream homes, providing access to the latest trends and innovative products,” said Rashed Mohammad Aliyan, CEO of Qatar UPVC for Windows and Doors and Qatar Technology.“With 28 years of industry experience, we see Build Your House as a game-changing platform where customers can explore high-quality, innovative façade solutions.”Legal expertise is an essential part of any successful home construction project. Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi Law Firm, a sponsor of Inspire 2025, is committed to supporting Qatari residents in building and improving their homes.“A strong legal foundation is crucial for any construction project, and we offer specialized expertise in areas such as contracting, licensing, and dispute resolution”, said Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi, Founder & Managing Director.“Build Your House provides an invaluable opportunity for us to showcase our diverse products and construction solutions. We offer comprehensive water system options for home building and renovation, helping villa owners address key issues related to cooling, heating, storage, and filtration,” said Mr. Nizar Zayer, Showrooms & Outdoor Sales Manager at Arabi Company Qatar. Arabi Company Qatar is one of the major supporters of this year's edition of the exhibition.“Visitors can explore our latest technologies and benefit from special prices and exclusive discounts.”The previous edition of BYH featured over 250 exhibitors and co-exhibitors, hosted more than 40 speakers, and generated an impressive QAR 800 million in deal value. This year's event is expected to surpass these achievements, offering even greater opportunities for networking and business growth.Visitors can register for free to attend Build Your House and Inspire Exhibitions 2025 and explore the latest trends in homebuilding and design. Secure your spot today and take the first step toward creating your ideal home. Register now at:-ENDS-For Media Enquiries, Please Contact: Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE; ..., +974 66999189ABOUT NEXTFAIRSNeXTFairs is an experienced and versatile event organizer that has been providing exceptional services for over 17 years. With a team of seasoned professionals, NeXTFairs offers comprehensive end-to-end event management solutions, including exhibitions and conferences tailored to meet the unique needs of various sectors such as business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C). The company's mission is to position Qatar as a global leader in conferences, exhibitions, meetings, and events, building a reputation as a premium destination for business events. NeXTFairs works diligently to create unique and engaging programs that showcase Qatar's potential as a destination for world-class business events.