S-African politician says BRICS relations more robust following US assistance cuts
(MENAFN) South African politician and youth activist Khalid Muhammad views the reduction of US foreign aid to South Africa as a "wake-up call" and an opportunity for the country to foster closer economic ties with its BRICS partners. In an interview with RT, Muhammad emphasized the need for South Africa to strengthen relationships with countries like Russia, China, Brazil, India, and Iran—markets that the US has traditionally sought to keep South Africa from engaging with.
Echoing comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Muhammad highlighted the importance of building more self-reliant systems, especially in sectors like health and social development. He pointed out that the recent decision by the Trump administration to cut 90% of USAID contracts—totaling $60 billion in global humanitarian aid—has inadvertently pushed South Africa to diversify its economy and trade partnerships, which he sees as beneficial in the long term.
While acknowledging the challenges posed by these cuts, particularly in the Western Cape, which relied heavily on USAID funding for combating tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, Muhammad remains optimistic about the potential for deeper cooperation with BRICS nations and renewed trade connections across Africa.
He also addressed the recent diplomatic fallout involving the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador from the US, confirming that the issue is being handled diplomatically and reaffirming the ANC's dissatisfaction with the US response to the situation.
