Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
66Pc Of Returnees From Pakistan Children: UN

2025-04-22 04:01:08
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) says two-thirds of Afghan refugees deported from Pakistan are children.

Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, shared wrote on X:“Just returned from the Torkham, where I met these boys at a child-friendly space.”

According to him, of the 600,000 Afghans who have returned since September 2023, nearly two-thirds are children.

He also noted 782 children who had been separated from their families were successfully reunited with their loved ones through UNICEF's assistance.

Previously, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) reported that from September 2023 to April 2025, 2.43 million undocumented migrants had returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan.

