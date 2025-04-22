403
Taiwan asks for extra time to move ‘unofficial embassy’ in BRICS state
(MENAFN) Taiwan has requested an extension for relocating its office in South Africa, following the country's recent decision to downgrade its Pretoria office from Taipei Liaison Office (TLO) to Taipei Commercial Office (TCO). The South African government had initially set an October 2024 deadline for the move to Johannesburg, but discussions between Taiwan and South Africa led to a new deadline of the end of March. As the deadline approaches, however, Taiwan has indicated that it may need more time due to budget constraints.
Chrispin Phiri, a spokesperson for the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), explained that the name change reflects South Africa’s current stance on Taiwan, noting that the country shifted its diplomatic alignment following the end of apartheid and its subsequent adherence to the One China Policy. Since 1997, South Africa has maintained non-political, non-diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formalized diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1998.
Despite the challenges surrounding the relocation, Taiwan’s office in South Africa remains focused on trade relations, with discussions ongoing regarding logistics and personnel arrangements. DIRCO emphasized that the shift to Johannesburg will not impact economic ties, which continue to be a priority. The move is expected to strengthen economic collaborations between Taiwan and South Africa, particularly in trade, investment, and education, facilitated by a non-binding Memorandum of Arrangement.
