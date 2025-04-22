Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Taiwan asks for extra time to move ‘unofficial embassy’ in BRICS state

Taiwan asks for extra time to move ‘unofficial embassy’ in BRICS state


2025-04-22 04:12:11
(MENAFN) Taiwan has requested an extension for relocating its office in South Africa, following the country's recent decision to downgrade its Pretoria office from Taipei Liaison Office (TLO) to Taipei Commercial Office (TCO). The South African government had initially set an October 2024 deadline for the move to Johannesburg, but discussions between Taiwan and South Africa led to a new deadline of the end of March. As the deadline approaches, however, Taiwan has indicated that it may need more time due to budget constraints.

Chrispin Phiri, a spokesperson for the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), explained that the name change reflects South Africa’s current stance on Taiwan, noting that the country shifted its diplomatic alignment following the end of apartheid and its subsequent adherence to the One China Policy. Since 1997, South Africa has maintained non-political, non-diplomatic relations with Taiwan and formalized diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in 1998.

Despite the challenges surrounding the relocation, Taiwan’s office in South Africa remains focused on trade relations, with discussions ongoing regarding logistics and personnel arrangements. DIRCO emphasized that the shift to Johannesburg will not impact economic ties, which continue to be a priority. The move is expected to strengthen economic collaborations between Taiwan and South Africa, particularly in trade, investment, and education, facilitated by a non-binding Memorandum of Arrangement.

MENAFN22042025000045015687ID1109456551

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search