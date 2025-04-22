403
Zelenskyy Calls on Russia for Clear Response on Civilian Safety
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed on Monday that Ukraine is committed to refraining from targeting civilian infrastructure and called for Russia to clarify whether it would make the same commitment.
“Ukraine maintains its offer not to strike at least civilian infrastructure. And we expect a clear answer from Moscow,” Zelenskyy stated after Easter, pointing to a temporary pause in fighting as evidence that peace is possible if Russia exercises restraint.
He stressed that any path to peace must start with mutual respect for civilian safety, urging Moscow to cease missile and long-range drone attacks, which he described as the “simplest and most reliable way” to protect infrastructure.
“A ceasefire – a real, lasting one – should be the first step toward a reliable and lasting peace,” he continued, highlighting that Ukraine’s representatives in Paris and at upcoming talks in London would focus on securing an unconditional ceasefire.
Zelenskyy placed the onus on Russia to end the violence, further noting: “There is no quiet if there is no strict Russian order to be quiet.”
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated he would consider Zelenskyy's proposal.
These statements followed a fragile 30-hour Easter truce announced by Putin.
