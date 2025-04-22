403
Gaza Media Office Denounces "Misleading Rumors" on Palestinian Migration
(MENAFN) The Gaza Government Media Office issued a warning on Monday about “misleading rumors” suggesting that Palestinians are being arranged for mass migration from the area. The office blamed Israel for orchestrating a campaign to “undermine national consciousness and weaken Palestinian steadfastness.”
The media office stated that it has been monitoring social media posts spreading misinformation about supposed migration plans, which it claimed were being driven by “controversial figures” in collaboration with external groups. These posts promoted the idea that Palestinian families would travel through Israel’s Ramon Airport to different countries.
“We categorically affirm that this information is entirely false, part of a malicious and systematic campaign to erode our people’s resilience, target their national awareness, and push them toward forced migration under the pressure of suffering and war,” the statement emphasized.
The office accused Israel of promoting these posts using fake accounts, misinformed individuals, or forged documents.
It criticized Israel’s suggestion of “safe migration” funded by the occupation, calling it an attempt to disguise "ugly mass displacement plans" that failed through force but are now being pursued with “exposed soft tactics.”
In a press conference on February 4, US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that the U.S. would take control of Gaza, describing the area as “completely destroyed.” Trump also proposed that Palestinians should relocate to new settlements in neighboring countries, especially Egypt and Jordan.
This plan was swiftly rejected by Egypt, Jordan, and various Arab, European, and international organizations.
In a press conference on February 4, US President Donald Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed that the U.S. would take control of Gaza, describing the area as “completely destroyed.” Trump also proposed that Palestinians should relocate to new settlements in neighboring countries, especially Egypt and Jordan.
This plan was swiftly rejected by Egypt, Jordan, and various Arab, European, and international organizations.
