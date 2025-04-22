UBS Deepens India Wealth Play With 360 One Stake

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

UBS Group AG is finalising a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based 360 One WAM Ltd., aiming to secure a 26% stake in the wealth management firm. This move is designed to enhance UBS's presence in India's expanding wealth management sector, particularly targeting high-net-worth individuals beyond its traditional ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

The Indian wealth management industry, valued at approximately $429 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 4.6% between 2025 and 2029. UBS's investment in 360 One WAM, which manages assets worth around $62.3 billion, aligns with its strategy to capitalise on this growth. The partnership is expected to provide UBS with local expertise and a broader client base, complementing its global wealth management operations.

