PLI Pushes Electronics Exports To Move Up From 5Th Spot To 3Rd In One Fiscal: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Electronics exports from India has moved up from fifth position to third within one fiscal, owing to the transformative production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

In a post on X social media platform, the minister said that electronics exports clocked an all-time high of Rs 3.27 lakh crore in FY25, with mobile exports standing at Rs 2 lakh crore.

“Electronics exports moves up from fifth position to third within one fiscal. Three years in a row, electronics is India's fastest growing export amongst India's top 10,” Vaishnaw informed.

He further stated that lakhs of new jobs have been created in the electronics ecosystem, especially for women, along with“skilling, increasing DVA and Indian MSMEs joining global supply chains”.

The electronics manufacturing industry has seen a five times growth in the last 10 years, surpassing Rs 11 lakh crore while the entire ecosystem has created 25 lakh jobs.

In the last decade, electronics exports have risen six times to surpass Rs 3.25 lakh crore.

In a historic achievement, smartphones emerged as India's largest export category in the first 10 months of FY25 -- marking a major success story under the government's PLI scheme. In FY14, smartphones were ranked as India's 167th export category -- a sharp contrast to their number 1 position today.

The Union Minister also hailed hardware brands now lining up for India, as China stands to lose amid the ongoing trade tariff war with the US.

The PLI 2.0 scheme for IT Hardware saw more than Rs 10,000 crore production and 3,900 jobs in just 18 months of its launch, the government said in January this year. In a groundbreaking development for India's electronics manufacturing sector, the production of laptops has started in the country.

Moreover, the electronics manufacturing sector has received a major boost with the government notifying the much-awaited 'Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme' (ECMS).

The scheme marks a turning point for strengthening India's component manufacturing ecosystem and increasing domestic value addition.

With a financial outlay of Rs 22,919 crore over six years, ECMS aims to generate production worth Rs 4.56 lakh crore, attract investments of Rs 59,350 crore and create nearly 91,600 direct jobs.