NARUTO THE GALLERY Experience Makes Its Middle East Debut in Dubai

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE - January 2025 – Celebrating over 20 years of the global anime sensation NARUTO, fans in the Middle East will have a rare opportunity to experience the iconic world of their favorite ninja, as NARUTO THE GALLERY experience makes its debut outside of Japan, for the first time in Dubai. This unique experience, direct from Tokyo, will run from January 31 to April 6, 2025, at The Concourse Convention Center, near the Dubai Outlet Mall, marking the first time outside East Asia that the beloved anime’s legacy will be celebrated on this scale.

Created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the NARUTO anime’s debut in Japan, this immersive experience takes fans on a journey through the series' iconic moments, themes, and characters. Featuring vivid life-size installations and exclusive artwork from the animation, NARUTO THE GALLERY offers an opportunity to step into Naruto Uzumaki’s world, including rare behind-the-scenes content from the series' origins. From the vibrant landscapes of Konoha (Hidden Leaf Village) to unforgettable battles and intimate character portrayals, visitors can relive every pivotal moment of the beloved anime.



Image courtesy of NARUTO THE GALLERY exhibition in Akihabara, Japan



Experience Includes:

● Authentic Artifacts and Original Artwork: View never-before-seen concept art and materials used in creating the series, transported directly from Japan

● Interactive Displays: Fans can engage with iconic scenes and immerse themselves into the universe of NARUTO through dynamic video presentations on large screens and multiple monitors.

● Fans can engage with iconic scenes and participate in interactive exhibits that immerse them into the universe of NARUTO

● Exclusive Merchandise: Limited-edition NARUTO memorabilia and exclusive merchandise, making it a must-visit for any anime fan

As a landmark event for regional anime fans, NARUTO THE GALLERY reflects the global influence of Japanese anime and its cultural crossover appeal. With Dubai known as a bridge between East and West, this event reinforces the city's position as a hub for innovative and world-class entertainment experiences.

Ticketing & Venue Information: This is a ticketed event, with tickets starting at AED 60 per person. Tickets can be purchased online through Platinumlist or at the venue itself. The exhibition will be held in The Concourse Convention Center, which is seamlessly connected to the Dubai Outlet Mall.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with NARUTO THE GALLERY Executive Committee to bring such an authentic and original experience to Dubai,” said Ahmad Khalifa, CEO, Akiba. “Al Ahli Group and Akiba are committed to growing the pop-culture scene in the region, spanning from West Asia to Africa, and introducing year long, themed experiences and events, celebrating various iconic properties. And kicking off our series of events with NARUTO THE GALLERY, is extra special, as we celebrate NARUTO’s 20-year legacy by creating an incredible experience for anime fans in the region to connect with the series on a personal level.”

“We are truly honored to bring NARUTO THE GALLERY to Dubai as its next destination. Through this exhibition, we hope to provide as many fans as possible with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and legacy of NARUTO," said the NARUTO THE GALLERY Executive Committee.



Event Details:

● Event Name: NARUTO THE GALLERY

● Dates: January 31, 2025 – April 6, 2025

● Venue: The Concourse Convention Center, First floor, near Dubai Outlet Mall

● Tickets: Starting at AED 60, available at Platinumlist and at the venue

● Operating Hours: 12pm - 10pm (weekdays); 12pm - 11pm (weekends, Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr)





MENAFN26012025004784010902ID1109129446