Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones For Third Time Today

For the third time, the Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kharkiv, targeting the Kyivskyi district.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The third strike on the Kyivskyi district of the city,” Terekhov wrote.

He further stated that people were in the and cars were damaged. More details will be provided later, the mayor said.

As reported, the Russian aggressors attacked the city's Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts with drones. A fire broke out at the site of one of the hits.

Terekhov noted that as a result of the strikes on Kharkiv, some areas of the city may have problems with electricity and water supply. He said that relevant specialists are already working to restore these services.