(MENAFN) Ukraine's top military leader, General Aleksandr Syrsky, has proposed introducing wartime censorship in the press to protect sensitive military information. In an interview with Bayraktar, Syrsky argued that restricting access to details such as troop movements is necessary for security, particularly given the ease of accessing information today.



The general emphasized that his suggestion was not about creating a dictatorship but rather about implementing measures necessary during wartime. He acknowledged that while it’s important to inform the public about the reality of the conflict, certain details must remain hidden to prevent aiding enemy forces. Syrsky further highlighted that the Ukrainian government has already instituted media initiatives like the United News TV tele-marathon, which has faced criticism for limiting opposition voices.



The Ukrainian government has also considered restricting platforms like Telegram, which it views as a potential security risk. Despite concerns raised by the European Commission, the government continues to support the telethon and other measures aimed at controlling the flow of information.



