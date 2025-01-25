عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye, Azerbaijan Strengthen Defense Ties During High-Level Meetings

Türkiye, Azerbaijan Strengthen Defense Ties During High-Level Meetings


1/25/2025 3:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler hosted Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev, during his official visit to Türkiye.

Azernews reports that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared details of the meeting, which was also attended by the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

As part of his visit, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev held discussions with other top Turkish military officials, including Army General Metin Gürak, Chief of the General Staff, and Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, further reinforcing the defense partnership between the two allied nations.

MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109127958


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search