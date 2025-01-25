Türkiye, Azerbaijan Strengthen Defense Ties During High-Level Meetings

Türkiye, Azerbaijan Strengthen Defense Ties During High-Level Meetings
1/25/2025
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler hosted
Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Land
Forces, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev, during his official visit
to Türkiye.
Azernews reports that the Turkish Ministry of
National Defense shared details of the meeting, which was also
attended by the Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, army General
Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.
As part of his visit, Colonel General Hikmet Mirzayev held
discussions with other top Turkish military officials, including
Army General Metin Gürak, Chief of the General Staff, and Army
General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, further reinforcing the defense
partnership between the two allied nations.
