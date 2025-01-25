UAE Economy To Grow At 4% In 2025: IMF

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Saifur Rahman

The UAE economic growth is expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent while fiscal surplus is expected to decline to 4 percent of this year from an estimated 5 percent of GDP last year, the International Monetary Fund said.

This is slightly lower than the projections made by the Central of the UAE (CBUAE) which last month projected the UAE's real GDP growth for 2024 at 4.0 percent, accelerating to 4.5 and 5.5 percent in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

According to the Quarterly Economic Review issued on December 23, 202 , the CBUAE said,“Growth expectations for the 2024 are driven by growth in the tourism, transportation, financial and insurance services, construction and real estate, as well as communication sectors.”

Strong economic growth continues, underpinned by robust domestic activity, although the outlook is subject to heightened global uncertainty, ongoing reform efforts are expected to support medium-term growth and energy transition, International Monetary Fund (IMF) said following the conclusion of a visit to the UAE by its team to assess the country's economy

“Near-term growth is strong and expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025, despite lower-than-expected oil production related to OPEC+ agreements. Non-hydrocarbon activity is boosted by tourism, construction, public expenditure, and continued growth in financial services,” Ali Al-Eyd, head of the visiting IMF team said in a statement following the visit.

“Capital inflows remain strong, attracted by social and business-friendly reforms, and contribute to ongoing demand for real estate, which is driving further growth in house prices across different segments and locations. Hydrocarbon GDP is expected to grow above 2.0 percent this year, following OPEC+ decisions to sustain production cuts, and as the UAE implements a more gradual OPEC+ quota increase. Inflation is expected to remain contained around 2.0 percent in 2025 despite higher housing and utilities-related costs.”

A staff team from the IMF, led by Ali Al-Eyd, visited the UAE from January 14–22, 2025, to discuss economic and financial developments, the outlook and the country's policy and reform priorities.