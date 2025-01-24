Godaddy Donates $500K To Support Wordpress Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

TEMPE, Ariz., January 24, 2025 /3BL/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) just invested a half-million dollars in the WordPress community through a donation to The WP Community Collective , an initiative focused on funding and empowering WordPress contributors. This monetary support will be directed towards providing financial, operational and promotional support within the greater WordPress community. GoDaddy also recently launched a redesigned Managed WordPress Hosting platform, built with developers in mind.

The WP Community Collective contribution by GoDaddy, the company that helps small businesses thrive, aims to strengthen open source communities by providing resources for designers, developers and other contributors who make the internet work.

These efforts help to build the WordPress platform and provide individuals with the freedom to adapt and improve this open source software to suit their needs without limitations.

"GoDaddy and its employees care deeply about the WordPress community and show it year in, year out in many ways, including contributions of time and funding," said GoDaddy President of Partners Paul Bindel. "We're focused on continuing to enhance our industry-leading WordPress platform and hope our investment of $520,000 helps other valued members of the community sustain their contributions throughout 2025 and beyond."

GoDaddy Supports Many Critical WordPress Community Projects

In addition to the December 2024 investment in The WP Community Collective announced today, GoDaddy is sponsoring a handful of open source projects that will elevate WordPress while empowering contributors.

The open source projects receiving funding, mentorship, and other opportunities from GoDaddy include:



PHP Coding Standards - GoDaddy gave $12,000 in total in 2024 to support PHP code quality tools (Open Collective ).

PHP Foundation - GoDaddy donated $24,000 in December 2024 to help sustain PHP, the language powering much of the internet.

World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) - GoDaddy donated $40,000 in December 2024 to champion open web standards through the W3C.

WP Accessibility Meetup - GoDaddy sponsors live captions for the group's monthly meetings. Five for the Future - Currently, GoDaddy sponsors 46 contributors, across 17 teams, through this program. The company ranks as the second-largest contributor of people and is ranked third in number of pledged hours per week at 255 hours.

"These monetary contributions to the WordPress community, alongside our team's involvement through contributions, showcase how vital we believe WordPress is to the web," continued Bindel. "We believe that anyone should be able to participate, contribute and be involved in propelling the WordPress project forward."

GoDaddy Redesigns Managed WordPress Product with Developers in Mind

In tandem with its open source investments and goals to provide resources, GoDaddy has enhanced the WordPress experience by launching a newly optimized Managed WordPress Hosting platform. It serves over 80 billion requests per month with more than three petabytes of data and gives customers up to two times faster performance than other WordPress hosting providers* and more control of their WordPress site, with advanced security and isolation at every level.

Built with WordPress developers in mind, the platform now delivers the power of a virtual private server (VPS) with the simplicity and reliability of Managed WordPress.

Benefits of the updated platform include:



Seamless scaling - Handle traffic surges with vertical scaling up to 12 cores.

Strong isolation - Help protect a site with containerized services and nano-segmentation.

Multi-layer security - Stay ahead of threats with hardened containers and immutable code. Real-time observability - Monitor site health and performance through upcoming per-site dashboards.

From continually enhancing its own Managed WordPress Hosting platform to providing crucial support to the community, GoDaddy is fully invested in the success and future of WordPress.

To learn more about GoDaddy and its products, visit .

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy AiroTM, the company's AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy's expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit .

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

*Disclaimer: Page load times compared to leading WordPress hosting providers Flywheel, Siteground, Hostgator, Dreamhost, Namecheap, Hostinger, and Bluehost for page load times between September and October, 2024. Actual performance may vary by region.

