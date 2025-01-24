Slovak Premier claims foreign ‘experts’ planning coup

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has accused a group of foreign “experts” of plotting a coup in the country, claiming they had previously been involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine. Fico, citing a confidential report from the Slovak Information Service (SIS), said that these operatives are currently being monitored. He warned of potential Ukraine-style unrest and stated that the would take precautionary measures.



Fico, who survived an assassination attempt by a pro-Ukraine activist, linked the alleged plot to foreign-backed opposition groups attempting to destabilize the government. He did not provide details of the report, but described it as evidence of opposition efforts to undermine his administration with outside assistance. In response, the opposition dismissed the claims, calling the report a collection of conspiracy theories and suggesting the government could be setting up a false-flag operation to justify repression.



Fico plans to address the issue with Slovakia’s Security Council and hinted at significant actions in the near future.

MENAFN24012025000045015687ID1109126724