MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) Portsudan_Sudanow, "The injustice of relatives is more bitter ** to a man than the stroke of a sharp Indian sword." This line of poetry, despite being said hundreds of years ago (the pre-Islamic era) by the poet Tarafa bin al-'Abd, remains fresh and poignant, truthfully expressing what the Sudanese people, in Society in all its categories, are enduring at the hands of the terrorist Daglo family militia. This includes the brutality, destruction, burning of cities, rape of women, and killing of children and the elderly since April 15, 2023. It also truthfully expresses the lump in the throat of every Sudanese person due to the ongoing and unlimited support of money and weapons provided by the government of Abu Dhabi to this militia. This support allows the militia to continue its oppression of civilians, who are widely acknowledged to have been the backbone of that small state's development. Therefore, the Sudanese government had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the United Arab Emirates in the International Court of Justice in The Hague.The first sessions of this trial, which will undoubtedly have consequences, took place amidst unprecedented media coverage and were broadcast live across many international satellite channels due to the enormity of the crimes committed against unarmed Sudanese civilians by the Daglo family militia.At the beginning of the sessions, the International Court of Justice clarified that the arguments presented by Sudanese government in its complaint against the UAE contained sufficient indicators to proceed with the examination of the case. In contrast, it described the reservations presented by the UAE in its defense as general reservations requiring much detail and specification.The Court listened to the arguments presented by Sudan, which included a range of evidence proving UAE's involvement in the Sudanese war. This involvement allegedly includes providing the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia with weapons and military equipment, enabling them to commit genocide in West Darfur, war crimes, and numerous serious violations.



The arguments also included the Sudanese intelligence services' monitoring of arms shipments coming from the UAE to Chadian airports, which were then transported overland to the militia in Darfur under the guise of humanitarian aid. It was also pointed out that the UAE established a field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad, to serve the militia's purposes.

Furthermore, the arguments touched upon the fact that companies belonging to the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia operate in gold mining and transport it to the UAE in exchange for securing arms supplies. Additionally, Colombian and other foreign mercenaries arrested during combat operations in Sudanese territory were found to be carrying documents linked to the UAE. Moreover, many belongings connected to the UAE were found in areas previously controlled by the militia in Khartoum State, Jebel Moya in Sennar State, and other regions.

The representative of Sudan at the International Court of Justice stated: "There is a genocide being committed against the Masalit group in West Sudan by the Rapid Support Forces militia with the support of the United Arab Emirates," clarifying that the genocide would not be happening without the UAE's support through its air and land shipments of heavy weapons to the Rapid Support Forces militia .

The Sudanese representative also explained that the continuous logistical support from the UAE to the Rapid Support Forces militia is the motive and fuel behind the genocide of the Masalit, noting that supplies to the Rapid Support Forces militia come from eastern Chad, on the border with Darfur. He added that there are new routes for supplying the Rapid Support Forces militia with weapons to commit genocide since June 2023.



Meanwhile, the advisor to the Ministry of Justice, Al-Fatih Bashir, revealed at an awareness conference organized by the Sudan News Agency in Port Sudan on the 9th of the current month, regarding Sudan's complaint against the UAE before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the steps taken by the committee for establishing and following up on lawsuits against the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia and the countries supporting it. This was in the context of preparing the necessary legal studies to prepare lawsuits that would support Sudan in recovering its rights and the damages inflicted on the people, depriving them of a decent life, with the assistance of Sudanese and foreign experts.

Bashir clarified that the committee had filed complaints against both the UAE and Chad for their continued support of the terrorist militia, adding that the committee had submitted a request to the court, within its jurisdiction and mandate under the United Nations Charter and international law.



He also pointed out that the committee had submitted a petition and another request for the court to approve the issuance of urgent measures obligating the UAE to stop supporting the terrorist militia, based on Articles 41, 73, and 75 of the Court's Statute. Furthermore, it demanded immediate measures to stop the ongoing damage and destruction of life in Sudan, and the increasing suffering of citizens due to Emirati support.

Bashir warned that the court had also been asked to exercise its jurisdiction to stop acts of genocide under Article 3, especially since both Sudan and the UAE had signed that convention.

Bashir described the UAE's disavowal and reservation regarding Article 9 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide as unethical and something for which it could be solely condemned. Moreover, he considered it an attempt by the UAE to evade punishment. The advisor anticipated positive decisions from the International Court based on the strong arguments upon which the case was built.

The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, First Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, had issued Decree No. 82 of 2024, forming a committee to establish and follow up on lawsuits against the Rapid Support Forces militia and the countries supporting it in war violations, genocide crimes, forced displacement, and the destruction of infrastructure in the country.



The Substance of Sudan's Complaint in the Security Council

It is worth noting that Sudan, on March 29th of last year, had requested the United Nations Security Council, in an official complaint, to take measures to compel the UAE to stop supporting, sponsoring, and backing the dissolved Rapid Support Forces militia.

Furthermore, Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Al-Harith Idris, sent a letter to the President of the Security Council on October 12, 2024, which included "new details about the UAE's ongoing aggression against Sudan through the Rapid Support Forces, to support the complaint submitted in March." Al-Harith stated that the UAE was treating Rapid Support Forces fighters wounded in battles at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi and attached photos of a number of them receiving treatment.

He pointed out that the letters included details and photos of heavy artillery ammunition boxes bearing the UAE's name, which were seized by the army following the battles of Jebel Moya, in addition to trucks transporting weapons and ammunition bearing numbers and license plates from Dubai.



Al-Harith Idris clarified that the letter included recently manufactured medicines and medical supplies that were in the possession of the Rapid Support Forces, noting that all seized items could be subjected to examination by United Nations experts. The letter also called on the Security Council to take a firm and clear stance regarding what it described as the UAE's continuous aggressive activities against Sudan and its backing of the brutal atrocities committed against civilians.

Gaining a Foothold in Sudan

Those who follow the foreign policy of the United Arab Emirates find that since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 until the present day, its foreign policy has been characterized by blatant interference in the affairs of countries, starting with Yemen and Libya and ending with Sudan. The aim is allegedly to eliminate parties with an Islamic character, as the UAE views these parties as a long-term threat to its internal stability. Therefore, it is working relentlessly to quell them in neighboring countries.

In addition to this, Sudan's strategic location in the African continent and its eastern Red Sea coastline, a vital waterway for oil and international trade, along with its natural resources and mineral wealth, are considered a treasure that the government of Abu Dhabi is working and striving to seize exclusively for its own benefit. Sudan is the third-largest gold producer in the continent, while the UAE is the largest global buyer of this precious metal from Sudan. The gold production and export sector in several regions of Sudan is largely controlled by the Daglo family militia and their affiliated companies, as it is their primary source of funding.

Furthermore, despite being primarily an oil-producing country, the UAE remains a desert nation with no fresh water sources or fertile agricultural land to meet its growing needs in the medium and long term. In contrast, Sudan possesses more than 200 million acres of arable land. This is a sufficient reason for the UAE to seek to acquire these resources, even though it already has large agricultural projects in Sudan, such as the Amtar project. It has sought by various means not only to gain a foothold in the fertile Al-Fashaga lands but to monopolize them. However, it has not succeeded in this despite the significant pressure it exerted on the Sudanese government, as this contradicts the country's sovereignty and national security.



How to Plunder Sudan's Wealth?

When the UAE became certain of its inability to subdue the Sudanese will and thus seize the resources of the Sudanese people, it hastened to provide unlimited support in weapons, ammunition, and equipment for the terrorist Daglo family militia to declare war on the Sudanese government and its people on April 15, 2023. This was documented by Amnesty International in a report dated November 14th of last year, which announced that armored vehicles manufactured in the UAE and equipped with French military technology are being used by the terrorist Daglo forces. This constitutes a potential violation of the UN arms embargo.

The human rights organization clarified in its report that it had observed "Nimr Ajban" armored personnel carriers – manufactured by the Emirati "Edge" group – in multiple regions of Sudan, including Darfur, where members of the terrorist militia use them in their military operations against civilians and the military alike.

It is worth noting that the letter from Sudan's ambassador to the United Nations to the Security Council included details and photos of heavy artillery ammunition boxes bearing the UAE's name, which were seized by the Sudanese army following the battles of Jebel Moya, in addition to trucks transporting weapons and ammunition bearing numbers and license plates from Dubai.

International Reports Condemn the Abu Dhabi Government

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also confirmed in separate reports that the terrorist Daglo family militia committed widespread acts of enslavement and mass rape against women and girls throughout the past period, and continue to do so, with unlimited support from the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, a report issued by the Panel of Experts of the Security Council dated December 2023 explicitly accused the UAE of sponsoring modeled and ethnic terrorism in Sudan. Sudan's ambassador to the Security Council cited these documents in accusing the UAE.

Prior to that accusation, the findings of the United Nations committee in 2021 compelled authorities in both Ukraine and Kazakhstan to cancel the registration of a number of aircraft that were involved in transporting military equipment from the UAE to the terrorist Daglo family militia via Amdjarass Airport in Chad, only to have them later registered in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with meetings held between UAE delegates and senior US officials in Washington last fall stated that the UAE delegates backtracked on their denial of providing support to the Rapid Support Forces after being shown intelligence gathered by Washington during the meetings.

Global media outlets have proven the UAE's involvement in the killing of Sudanese people through on-the-ground investigative reports by their correspondents. It is sufficient to note that the BBC confirmed in a report that the UAE supports Hemedti's militia with weapons and money. The Washington Post clarified that the UAE is a principal partner in the bloodshed of the Sudanese people.

Reuters news agency – based on facts gathered by its correspondents on the ground – accused the UAE of supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces militia via aircraft landing in Chad. Foreign Policy magazine called for the UAE to be held internationally accountable for supporting war crimes in Sudan. The Wall Street Journal also confirmed that the UAE sent weapons to the Rapid Support Forces militia instead of aid.

German, Dutch, Belgian, Italian, and Swiss newspapers reached the same conclusion when discussing the tragedies of displacement, killing, and refuge in Sudan caused by the Daglo family militia, directly linking it to Emirati support.



The Policy of Running Forward (Escapism)

Meanwhile, Reem Al Ketbi, the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE's representative before the International Court of Justice, had no choice but to deny the accusation leveled against her, describing the evidence and proofs presented by Sudan, which were reached by specialized organizations, as mere allegations.

The Deputy Minister of Political Affairs in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated before the International Court of Justice that "the accusations made against the UAE are false, and we adhere to our position that the Court lacks jurisdiction over the case, while respecting international law."

Reem Al Ketbi also clarified that the UAE, since the beginning of the war, has not provided any weapons to any of the warring parties, affirming Abu Dhabi's commitment to a responsible and balanced policy. She also alluded to the fact that since the beginning of the war, the UAE has not stopped providing humanitarian support to Sudan.



Demands Presented Before the Court.

The Sudanese government submitted a request containing the following provisional measures: -

The United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the obligations incumbent upon it under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, particularly with regard to the Masalit group in Sudan, shall take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of any act falling within the scope of Article II of the Convention, and in particular the following acts:

a) Killing members of the group;

b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;»

The United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the obligations incumbent upon it under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, particularly with regard to members of the Masalit group in Sudan, shall refrain from any conduct that constitutes complicity in the commission, by any irregular armed unit, or by any organization or person, of any of the acts mentioned in point 1 above.

* The United Arab Emirates shall submit to the Court a report on all the measures taken to implement the Order within one month from the date of its issuance, and thereafter every six months until the Court renders its final decision in the case.»

The United Arab Emirates requested the following: -

* Reject the request for provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Sudan;

* Remove the case submitted by the Republic of Sudan on March 5, 2025, from the General List of the Court.»

It is likely that the Court's decision will be issued in a public session within three to five months. It is unlikely at this time that the government of Abu Dhabi will cease its support for that foreign terrorist militia. In contrast, the Sudanese army, supported by its proud people, will continue to defend its territories with dignity and honor, embodying the words of the poet Tarafa bin al-'Abd: "Good, is good, even if time extends with it ** and evil is the vilest of what one stores as provision."