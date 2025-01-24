Las Vegas Dental Group Unveils Glidewelltm Clear Aligners: Powered By Promonitoringtm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nicholas Maffeo, DMDLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas Dental Group (LVDG) is announcing the launch of GlidewellTM Clear Aligners : Powered by ProMonitoringTM, an innovative approach to orthodontic care in the Las Vegas area. This advanced treatment system incorporates remote monitoring technology developed by ProMonitoringTM to help patients achieve straighter smiles with fewer in-office visits and personalized support throughout treatment.“We are excited to offer GlidewellTM Clear Aligners: Powered by ProMonitoringTM as part of our commitment to delivering the best possible patient experience,” said Dr. Nicholas Maffeo, Lead Dentist at Las Vegas Dental Group.“By combining high-quality clear aligners with real-time remote monitoring, we can streamline treatment, encourage better compliance, and achieve faster results.”How ProMonitoringTM WorksInitial Assessment:Patients begin with a comprehensive consultation at LVDG. Advanced 3D scans and digital impressions are taken to create a customized treatment plan for each patient's unique smile goals.Aligner Delivery and Instructions:Once the custom aligners are fabricated, patients receive their sets along with detailed guidance. Each set of aligners is worn for a prescribed length of time to gradually shift teeth into the desired positions.Remote Check-Ins:Patients use a secure mobile or web application to upload regular images of their teeth. ProMonitoringTM employs AI and digital analysis tools to evaluate tooth movement and aligner fit, helping ensure treatment remains on track.Real-Time Feedback:The LVDG team reviews progress as it happens, identifies any potential issues early on, and communicates directly with patients. This proactive approach reduces unnecessary in-office visits while maintaining personalized care.Fewer Office Visits, Better Outcomes:Ongoing virtual oversight ensures that patients only need to come in when truly necessary, saving time and increasing treatment efficiency.Key Benefits of GlidewellTM Clear Aligners: Powered by ProMonitoringTM. Discreet and Comfortable: The aligners are crafted from transparent, smooth materials, making them nearly invisible and gentle on gums and cheeks.. Convenient and Removable: Patients can remove the aligners for meals and oral hygiene, which fits easily into their daily routines.. Enhanced Accuracy: Real-time tracking promotes consistent progress, minimizing the risk of misalignment.. Greater Compliance: Regular monitoring supports proper aligner use, which can improve overall treatment outcomes.. Optimized Treatment Times: Combining advanced aligners with remote oversight helps achieve an aligned smile more quickly.About Las Vegas Dental GroupLas Vegas Dental Group (LVDG) is a leading dental practice committed to providing exceptional patient care in a welcoming environment. Offering services ranging from preventive and restorative treatments to cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic procedures, LVDG emphasizes cutting-edge technology, skilled expertise, and a patient-focused philosophy to promote optimal oral health in the Las Vegas community.Learn More and Schedule a ConsultationTo explore GlidewellTM Clear Aligners: Powered by ProMonitoringTM, visit .For details on how ProMonitoringTM works, visit .For consultations or more information, call (702) 870-5165 or visit LVDG today at:Las Vegas Dental Group2701 W Charleston BlvdLas Vegas, NV 89102Media ContactDavid Nicoll, GOGO Digital Marketing+1 702-690-4566...

