Trump’S Second Term Draws Inspiration From Latin American Right-Wing Leaders

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The newly inaugurated administration is taking cues from rising right-wing leaders in Latin America. Donald Trump's return to the White House has sparked interest in the policies of Argentina's Javier Milei and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.



Trump's praise for these leaders stems from their tough-on-crime stances and desire for structural state reforms. Milei, who won Argentina 's presidency in 2023, has slashed public spending and bureaucracy.



His has cut over 900 state regulations and reduced real public spending by 30%. Milei's administration has attracted international investors by creating a business-friendly environment.



He has also closed the Ministry of Women and Diversity and drastically reduced pensions and subsidies established by previous governments. El Salvador's Bukele has gained attention for his efforts to combat organized crime.



His administration's harsh measures against gangs have led to a significant reduction in homicides. Bukele has also made El Salvador the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar.







The Trum administration's interest in these Latin American leaders extends to their economic policies. Trump has promised to be a "crypto president" and reverse Biden-era cryptocurrency regulations.



This aligns with Bukele's embrace of Bitcoin and Milei's pro-business stance. As Trump begins his second term, he appears to be looking to these Latin American leaders for inspiration.



His focus spans issues ranging from crime reduction to economic reform. This shift in focus could signal a new direction in US-Latin American relations under the Trump administration.

