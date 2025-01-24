Hamid Karzai Offers Condolences On Ali Reza Asahi's Death

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, expressed his condolences over the death of Alireza Asahi, a member of the national bodybuilding and team, describing him as a young man who brought pride to the nation.

In a message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, January 24, Karzai praised Asahi as a hardworking individual who achieved championship titles in bodybuilding through his high determination and perseverance.

The Afghan Bodybuilding Federation announced Asahi's death on Thursday but did not disclose the cause of his passing. However, reports suggest that he died suddenly due to an illness.

Asahi, a world champion bodybuilder, won gold medals in the 2023 and 2024 bodybuilding championships in the over-40 category held in Wenzhou, South Korea. He was Afghanistan's first representative and medalist in this competition, which featured participants from 48 countries.

Before transitioning to bodybuilding, Asahi practiced martial arts, earning a black belt in karate. Over the past three years, he made remarkable achievements in bodybuilding, bringing recognition and pride to Afghanistan.

Despite his international success, Asahi often lived in dire conditions and poverty. He repeatedly raised concerns about security concerns and his financial struggles and lack of support from authorities on social media, highlighting the challenges faced by athletes in Afghanistan, even those who represent the country on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, a member of Afghanistan's national cricket team, also expressed his condolences over Asahi's passing. He announced his readiness to support Asahi's family and called on Afghanistan's citizens to assist and stand by them during this difficult time.

Alireza Asahi's passing is a significant loss for Afghanistan's sports community. His achievements in both martial arts and bodybuilding not only highlighted his dedication but also brought pride to the nation.

