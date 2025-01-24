EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

Significant progress in all operating areas; stable fourth quarter leads to annual sales of EUR 12.2 million (+6%)

24.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") informs that with the end of a stable fourth quarter a preliminary sales growth of 6.3% compared to the previous year could be achieved. Growth was achieved in all regions except the USA. The in further aap systems to equip customers characterized the product mix, so that the company sees a good basis for further growth. In the USA, sales decreased due to the restructuring carried out in the fourth quarter of 2023 (minus 19% for the year as a whole) and recovered in the last quarter of 2024 to -11% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Turnover FY/2024 in TEUR FY/2024 FY/2023 Change Trauma

EMEA (=Europe, Middle East, Africa)

North America (=USA)

LATAM (= Latin America)

APAC (=Asia-Pacific)

6.329

2.874

2.534

466

5.475

3.567

2.083

352

16%

-19%

22%

32% Turnover 12,203 11.477 6% aap made significant progress in 2024:

Due to the very good progress of the study with the antibacterial surface-treated implants, patient recruitment was completed ahead of schedule after consultation with the BfArM and the Ethics Committee;

The successful completion of the first MDR audit in September and the positive MDR assessment of the first product file pave the way for a foreseeable conclusion to the MDR certification process;

Approvals in new markets, primarily in the APAC region, provide a good basis for future growth;

Equity was significantly strengthened through various capital measures the operating cash flow was improved by the 2023 restructuring, among other things The company will provide information on the outlook for the 2025 financial year and the management agenda in a separate announcement. The sales figures contained in this press release are preliminary figures as of December 31, 2024, which are subject to change until final publication. aap plans to announce the final, audited results for the financial year 2024 at the end of April as part of the consolidated annual financial report 2024. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges - About aap Implantate AG aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. The IP-protected portfolio includes the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ® and a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the United States, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a sales strategy via distribution agents and selective direct sales. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall picture. Forward-looking statements This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments. If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin Phone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: ...

24.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aap Implantate AG Lorenzweg 5 12099 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0 Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3H2101 WKN: A3H210 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2073825

End of News EQS News Service