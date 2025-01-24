Emcure Pharmaceuticals Inaugurates World-class R&D centre in Gujarat

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – January 23, 2025: Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading pharma companies announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Formulation Research and Development (R&D) Centre near Tapovan Circle, Ahmedabad. The Emcure Research Centre (ERC) is strategically designed to enable breakthroughs in complex drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release formulations, liposomal injections and advanced dermal therapies. The landmark facility was inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat, Shri. Rushikeshbhai Patel, in a ceremony that marks Emcure’s commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and transformative drug development.

The new ERC facility is designed to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation with state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced equipment for each of the dosage forms. From early-stage pre-formulation studies to scaling-up, the ERC seamlessly integrates all aspects of pharmaceutical development while adhering to global regulatory standards.

A team of 350 highly skilled professionals, including doctorate, post-graduate and graduate specializing in pharmaceutical sciences, bio-engineering, analytical chemistry, pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs will work together to develop novel formulations, enhance drug bioavailability and create patient-centric delivery solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Rushikeshbhai Patel, Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat said, "It gives me great pride to inaugurate Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ advanced R&D center in Ahmedabad. Gujarat has always been a hub for innovation and progress, and this facility is a shining example of how we can create futuristic healthcare solutions. By investing in drug research and nurturing local talent, Emcure is not only contributing to Gujarat’s growth but also strengthening India’s position as a global leader in pharmaceuticals. I compliment the entire team at Emcure for this remarkable achievement”.



With a focus on sustainable solutions and green chemistry practices, the Emcure Research Centre reflects the company’s dedication to environmentally conscious innovations. It also serves as a catalyst for job creation and collaborations with academic institutions, industry experts and regulatory bodies, promoting an ecosystem of shared knowledge and growth.



“Over the past four decades, Emcure has remained steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of pharmaceutical research and development, creating innovative solutions for unmet medical challenges”, said Mr. Satish Mehta, Founder and CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals. “This new R&D centre represents a significant milestone in our continued pursuit of innovation, by combining advanced research technology with a talented team. With a focus on both efficiency and quality, the centre is set to drive advancements that will reshape the future of medicine globally", he concluded.



By developing differentiated products for all regulated, emerging and domestic markets, ERC further solidifies Gujarat's status as a hub for pharmaceutical research.







