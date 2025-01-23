Interior Minister: Launching Digital Certificates At CSPD Next Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 23 (Petra)-- Early next month, the Civil Status and Passports Department (CSPD) will begin issuing digital counterparts of existing civil status records, according to of the Interior Mazen Al-Faraya.This occurred during Minister Al-Faraya's discussion with Ghaith Ghazi Al-Tayeb, the Director General of the CSPD during his visit , on Thursday.Al-Faraya noted that the of Interior and its divisions, such as the CSPD, are working to finish the public sector development plan and the e-government program in accordance with the findings of the Political Modernization System and the Economic Modernization Vision, which were introduced as the Kingdom entered its second century.Al-Faraya praised the department's level of development and the administrative and technical aspects of the work environment's improvement, while explaining the significance of taking all necessary steps to improve work and facilitate matters for citizens in accordance with the laws and regulations in force.Al-Tayeb, for his part, reviewed the department's administrative, legal, and historical evolution. He pointed out that the department serves Jordanian citizens both inside and outside the Kingdom through (96) Civil Status and Passports offices and (56), Jordanian embassies and consulates abroad.Al-Tayeb affirmed that citizens will be able to obtain digital copies of existing civil status certificates (marriage, divorce, birth, and death) as well as family and individual registration in Arabic and English through the Sand application. Additionally, these certificates will have a QR code to confirm their authenticity.According to Al-Tayeb, the department finished 3,337,747 transactions in the last year and archived almost 1.5 million of its files as part of the historical electronic archiving project. This suggests that the archiving project's objective is to preserve the nation's memory and guarantee accurate and timely access to information.In response to government directives calling for the reduction of the burden on citizens and the improvement of the quality of services offered to them in order to save their time and effort, he noted that twenty-two electronic services were introduced for Jordanian citizens, highlighting the department's efforts to convert all of its services electronically.