Hungary Ready To Supply Gas To Slovakia
Date
1/23/2025 7:08:57 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hungary is prepared to provide its full transit capacities, to supply Slovakia with gas, via the southern TurkStream pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, said here yesterday.
It is Hungary's sovereign right to decide about its energy sources and routes, rejecting any external pressure, Szijjarto said, during a press conference in Budapest.
He criticised the recent suspension of gas transit through Ukraine, calling it“unacceptable” and a threat to regional energy security.
Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe on Jan 1, following the expiration of a five-year transportation agreement.
Hungary has increased the annual capacity of its interconnector with Slovakia by 900 million cubic metres, to strengthen the neighbouring country's energy security, he added.
He also noted that, Hungary imported 7.6 billion cubic metres of gas through the TurkStream pipeline last year, leaving an additional 900 million cubic metres of free capacity, for further transit.– NNN-XINHUA
MENAFN23012025000200011047ID1109124239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.