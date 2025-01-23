Hungary Ready To Supply Gas To Slovakia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hungary is prepared to provide its full transit capacities, to Slovakia with gas, via the southern TurkStream pipeline, Hungarian of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, said here yesterday.

It is Hungary's sovereign right to decide about its sources and routes, rejecting any external pressure, Szijjarto said, during a press in Budapest.

He criticised the recent suspension of transit through Ukraine, calling it“unacceptable” and a threat to regional energy security.

Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas to Europe on Jan 1, following the expiration of a five-year transportation agreement.

Hungary has increased the annual capacity of its interconnector with Slovakia by 900 million cubic metres, to strengthen the neighbouring country's energy security, he added.

He also noted that, Hungary imported 7.6 billion cubic metres of gas through the TurkStream pipeline last year, leaving an additional 900 million cubic metres of free capacity, for further transit.– NNN-XINHUA